This Char-Broil gas grill is a gentle, stainless steel giant

Char-Broil Commercial Double Header

The Double Header is a gas grill with four burners that are split between two different fireboxes, aka cooking spaces with their own lids. Each firebox has its own warming rack, too.

Two cooking zones

These two separate spaces give you a lot of versatility. Use only one firebox if you're cooking for a small crowd or use them both for a large group. This setup is also effective if you want to cook dishes in different temperature zones.

One more burner

There's an additional burner on the side of the Double Header for smaller dishes.

Ribs

These ribs cooked on the warming rack of one of the grill boxes while the burners were on low for three hours. 

Burgers

The Double Header was excellent at cooking burgers. The patties cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit and were very juicy.

Read: What kind of grill should you buy?

