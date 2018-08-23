This bed frame and sensor pair up for smarter sleep

CNET también está disponible en español.

Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0

This adjustable, massaging bed base comes in multiple sizes included a split king. We tested the queen base with a Beautyrest Sonya Luxury Firm mattress.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Remote control

On the included remote control, you'll find options for SnoreRelief, Zero G and common preset positions. It also includes controls for six levels of massage in the head and foot of the bed with sleep timers. You can override the bottom three preset buttons to save your own favorites. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Motorized mattress support

The SmartMotion Base 3.0 includes lots of motorized components underneath to support quiet and efficient motion. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Zero gravity

The Zero Gravity preset on the SmartMotion Base 3.0 raises your feet above the level of your heart to relieve pressure on the lower back and improve circulation. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

The Sleeptracker Monitor

Beautyrest offers a sensor that tracks your heart rate, breath rate and sleep cycles. Place the sensor in between your mattress and bed frame under your pillow. The Sleeptracker Monitor detects when you get in bed, fall asleep, wake up and get out of bed. You can enable automatic sleep recordings in the app. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

The Sleeptracker app

The Sleeptracker app displays a report of the previous night's sleep. You'll get a sleep score, as well as a look at sleep efficiency. 

Photo:Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
6
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Amazon Alexa skill

The Sleeptracker Monitor and app works with Amazon Alexa for basic commands. You can ask Alexa to ask Sleeptracker how you slept last night to hear your report, or ask Alexa to ask Sleeptracker to start or stop a sleep recording. 

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

USB charging ports

The SmartMotion Base 3.0 differs from its predecessors in that it adds four USB charging ports, two for each side of the bed. The charging ports save space in your wall outlets and are located in the back of the bed frame near the head of the bed.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

Sleep cycle reporting

In the Sleeptracker app, you can see a breakdown of your sleep cycles. Sleeptracker will display times for REM sleep, deep sleep, light sleep and any awake or out-of-bed moments. A graph below sleep cycle charting displays your heart rate and breath rate through the night. 

Photo:Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
9
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com

AI Sleep Coach insights

AI Sleep Coach insights offer tips based on your sleep stats. The AI Sleep Coach looks at all your sleep data before telling you if your night was efficient. You can also see insights that look at your averages across a week or month of data. 

Photo:Screenshot by Molly Price/CNET
10
of 10
Read Full Review
$1,091.56 at Amazon.com
