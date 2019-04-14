This basement home theater is so real you have to reserve seats

Say hi to Don from New Hampshire. Building a theater in the basement of his home was a longtime dream. He initially started building it -- mostly by himself -- in 1998 and finished in 2000. But after a flood damaged it, he rebuilt and reimagined it in 2014.
Don says: "I know a lot of home theaters are all about the equipment and the amps. While I certainly agree that equipment is so very important, my emphasis is on the experience. Everything I've done was to try to create the feeling of an actual, working movie theater."
"At the end of the movie we will often have some great discussion about the movie that we just watched," Don says. "And after that guest climb the stairs and return to reality. Often guests have told us at the top of the stair that they can't believe that they are in somebody's house!"