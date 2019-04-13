This basement home theater is so real you have to reserve seats

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • shootingstartheater-16
  • shooting-star-theater-stairs
  • shootingstartheater-45
  • shootingstartheater-2
  • shootingstartheater-33
  • shootingstartheater-32
  • shootingstartheater-7
  • shootingstartheater-34
  • shootingstartheater-4
  • shootingstartheater-15
  • shootingstartheater-14
  • shootingstartheater-30
  • shootingstartheater-23
  • shootingstartheater-24
  • shootingstartheater-28
  • shootingstartheater-29
  • shootingstartheater-22
  • shootingstartheater-18
  • shootingstartheater-13
  • shootingstartheater-20
  • shootingstartheater-17
  • shootingstartheater-35
  • shootingstartheater-36
  • shootingstartheater-42
  • shootingstartheater-41
  • shootingstartheater-48
  • shootingstartheater-53
  • shootingstartheater-55
  • shootingstartheater-50
  • shootingstartheater-51
  • shootingstartheater-82
  • shootingstartheater-56
  • shootingstartheater-72
  • shootingstartheater-69
  • shootingstartheater-67
  • shootingstartheater-70
  • shootingstartheater-61
  • shootingstartheater-75
  • shootingstartheater-64
  • shootingstartheater-76
  • shootingstartheater-77
  • shootingstartheater-62
  • shootingstartheater-49
  • shootingstartheater-57
  • shootingstartheater-58
  • shootingstartheater-59
  • shootingstartheater-63
  • shootingstartheater-65
  • shootingstartheater-81
  • shooting-star-theater-screen3
  • shooting-star-theater-screen1
  • shootingstartheater-85
  • shooting-star-theater-final-shot

Say hi to Don from New Hampshire. Building a theater in the basement of his home was a longtime dream. He initially started building it -- mostly by himself -- in 1998 and finished in 2000. But after a flood damaged it, he rebuilt and reimagined it in 2014.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
1
of 53

The stairs leading down to the basement feature movie posters and LED lighting that makes you feel like you're entering an actual movie theater. 

Don's a huge Disney fan and loves immersive experiences. So when he set out to design and build his theater, he wanted it to "truly be an experience for our guests." 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
2
of 53

The entrance to the theater is at the base of the stairs.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
3
of 53

Before we go inside, let's take a look at the lobby he built outside the theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
4
of 53

He's got a full concession stand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
5
of 53

Guests love that smell of fresh popcorn and the sounds of movie soundtracks playing from overhead, in-ceiling speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
6
of 53

Old-school signage. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
7
of 53

The candy is free.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
8
of 53

On the other side of the lobby from the concession stand Don's got some movie memorabilia.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
9
of 53

Every movie lobby needs a mannequin. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
10
of 53

A closer look at the "museum."

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
11
of 53

The memorabilia collection includes some pretty quirky items. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
12
of 53

This is the bathrobe worn by James Garner in the hospital scene of The Notebook.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
13
of 53

For real.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
14
of 53

This name tag was worn by an actor in Batman Begins.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
15
of 53

Ewan McGregor's costume from Deception.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
16
of 53

Shoes from Anna and the King.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
17
of 53

License plates.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
18
of 53

Chairs for guests to hang out in, preshow.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
19
of 53

Don says: "The lobby includes numerous movie posters of upcoming movies as well as a collection of movies that I considered to be instrumental in my life ... mostly movies from the '80s!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
20
of 53

The wall-mounted monitor simulcasts the programming from the theater.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
21
of 53

Let's head back toward the theater entrance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
22
of 53

The Greatest Showman is playing tonight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
23
of 53

The LCD just outside the theater provides showtimes for the evening's movies. It's not a multiplex, however. There's only one screen.

His Pearl Harbor poster signed by all the major cast and crew is a prized possession.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
24
of 53

The sign is a nod to one of Don's favorite, though now extinct, Disney rides: The Great Movie Ride.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
25
of 53

This is what it looks like inside. The theater has its own Facebook page where friends can reserve seats for upcoming showings. "They often sell out," Don says.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
26
of 53

From the front of the room looking back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
27
of 53

Don says this 2002 Spider-Man poster is "historically significant" as it was recalled because it shows the World Trade Center reflecting in Spiderman's eyes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
28
of 53

View from the back corner.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
29
of 53

An antique projector looks ready to display that night's movie, but it's just a prop. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
30
of 53

The movie is shown using a Mitsubishi front LCD projector...

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
31
of 53

...on a 110-inch screen 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
32
of 53

A closer look at the antique.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
33
of 53

There's even an antique bulb.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
34
of 53

Famous movie quotes have been discretely placed on the walls. "If you're not looking, you won't see them!" says Don.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
35
of 53

Tom Hanks said this.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
36
of 53

A few good men (and women) will sit in these seats.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
37
of 53

The upper tier of seating consists of six Irwin Seating Company home-theater seats. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
38
of 53

The lower tier: four black leather power recliners.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
39
of 53

The theater also includes in-floor LED lighting that marks the walking path and the step to the lower level of seating.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
40
of 53

A closer look at the floor lighting.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
41
of 53

The screen from another angle. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
42
of 53

There are four newly installed acoustical panels on the walls.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
43
of 53

Don says: "An Anthem MX-150 amp provides 5.2 discrete audio programming to seven separate speakers."

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
44
of 53

The equipment rack.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
45
of 53

Full equipment list:

  • Anthem MX150
  • Sony X800 Blu-ray player
  • Monster Power HDP1800 power filter
  • Roku XDS
  • Sony BPD BX2 Blu-ray player
  • Sony CDP CA70ES CD player
  • Demon AVR-5700 AV receiver
  • Sonos Play amp
  • Mitsubishi projector
  • Miller and Kissel front, center, side, rear speakers
  • Paradigm subwoofer
  • Universal remote control MX-880
Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
46
of 53

Miller and Kissel front speaker.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
47
of 53

The rear speakers.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
48
of 53

Dim those lights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
49
of 53

It's showtime!

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
50
of 53

Don says: "I know a lot of home theaters are all about the equipment and the amps. While I certainly agree that equipment is so very important, my emphasis is on the experience. Everything I've done was to try to create the feeling of an actual, working movie theater."

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
51
of 53

"At the end of the movie we will often have some great discussion about the movie that we just watched," Don says. "And after that guest climb the stairs and return to reality. Often guests have told us at the top of the stair that they can't believe that they are in somebody's house!"

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
52
of 53

Thanks for the tour, Don. If you want to see more Show Us Yours showcases, we have plenty of them here.

And if you have a home theater you'd like to see showcased on CNET, submit your photos here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Don/CNETRead the article
53
of 53
Now Reading

This basement home theater is so real you have to reserve seats

Up Next

Star Trek mega-fan boldly goes where no home theater owner has gone before

Latest Stories

NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, how to watch and more

NBA Playoffs 2019: Schedule, how to watch and more

by
13 laundry organization tips you need to try

13 laundry organization tips you need to try

15 Photos
Last chance to check out the best online tax software options for 2019 from Turbo Tax, H&R Block and more services

Last chance to check out the best online tax software options for 2019 from Turbo Tax, H&R Block and more services

by
Genesis teases 'surprising' concept for New York Auto Show

Genesis teases 'surprising' concept for New York Auto Show

by
2019 Volvo XC40 long-term update: Great for the long haul

2019 Volvo XC40 long-term update: Great for the long haul

by