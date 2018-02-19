10 things you shouldn't put in your dishwasher

Most water bottles can be washed in the dishwasher, but that doesn't mean you should. Food particles can easily be trapped inside of the bottle. What's worse is that it's hard to tell these particles are there until your drink softens and dislodges them and you get a weird taste in your mouth. Instead, use a bottle brush to give your water bottle a good scrub.
Wine bottles have the same problem as water bottles. The answer is to do a load with just wine bottles or just wash them by hand. Don't put wine bottles that still have labels on them in the dishwasher, though. The labels can wash off and get stuck in the drain.
This plate once had a gold band around it. A few washes in the dishwasher and that band got disintegrated. Most antiques -- gold banded or not -- weren't meant for the dishwasher. Hand wash them every time.
Though you don't need to pre-rinse most of your dishes, the one exception is pots, pans and other items covered in a thick layer of oil or grease. The gunk can congeal in your dishwasher's drain or filter and cause a clog over time.