Each room must include a room director switch. Room director switches cost $200 individually or come as part of the $400 starter kit. The room director communicates to the extension switches and acts as the touchscreen control center.
Noon's switches clip into the wall plate once wiring is complete. Installation instructions are easy to follow and if you're comfortable with a little bit of wiring, the system is pretty straightforward. Always be sure to turn off the circuit breaker for the room in which you are working.
The Noon app allows customized scenes for a variety of scenarios. Options like TV, Entertaining, Office and Relax come standard. An "Other" option allows each user to add their own custom scene. Toggle through scenes on the app or at the room director switch.
The Noon Smart Lighting System includes physical controls for manual dimming or brightening. Extension switches feature two small bars to raise or lower brightness. All switches can turn lights on or off completely by pressing the bottom of the switch.