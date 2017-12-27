CNET también está disponible en español.

The Noon Smart Lighting system features a $400 starter kit that includes one room director switch (far right) and two extension switches. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Each room must include a room director switch. Room director switches cost $200 individually or come as part of the $400 starter kit. The room director communicates to the extension switches and acts as the touchscreen control center. 

Caption by / Photo by Noon Home
Noon's switches clip into the wall plate once wiring is complete. Installation instructions are easy to follow and if you're comfortable with a little bit of wiring, the system is pretty straightforward. Always be sure to turn off the circuit breaker for the room in which you are working. 

Caption by / Photo by Noon Home, Inc.
The Noon Smart Lighting System includes a night light feature. When the room director detects motion during your specified time of day, dim lighting will illuminate the space. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Noon app allows customized scenes for a variety of scenarios. Options like TV, Entertaining, Office and Relax come standard. An "Other" option allows each user to add their own custom scene. Toggle through scenes on the app or at the room director switch. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Noon app pulses your existing light bulbs to identify them within the app. Once you've indicated the type and number of bulbs, Noon will group them into a room. 

Caption by / Photo by Noon Home
The apps home screen displays each room where a room director switch is installed. 

Caption by / Photo by Noon Home, Inc.
The Noon Smart Lighting System includes physical controls for manual dimming or brightening. Extension switches feature two small bars to raise or lower brightness. All switches can turn lights on or off completely by pressing the bottom of the switch. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
The Noon Smart Lighting System uses algorithms to detect bulbs based on how much power is delivered. Noon is compatible with most bulb types including incandescents, CFLs, LEDs and fluorescents. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
When all bulbs have been discovered, the Noon app will display each bulb type that was found. From here, the app guides you through grouping bulbs into rooms and adjusting brightness levels. 

Caption by / Photo by Noon Home
These smart switches are also your personal lighting designer

