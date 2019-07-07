These fabulous fliers at the Planes of Fame museum want to live forever

Located in Chino, California, just east of Los Angeles, the Planes of Fame Air Museum has a fascinating mix of propeller and jet aircraft. For instance, this is the only flyable Boeing P-26 Peashooter in the world, and it was restored here at the museum.
One of the rarest, and weirdest, aircraft I've seen at a museum, this is the Ryan FR Fireball. It's one of the only fighter aircraft to use both piston/propeller and a turbojet. The jet's intakes were in the wing next to the fuselage. It could run on either, or both, engines. This is the only survivor of the 66 built.
This humble aircraft may not look like much, but it brings back memories for me. My first real job was working dispatch for a flight school at a sleepy little municipal airport. The company's main claim to fame was having a Ryan Navion, like this one, available to rent. One spring day there was an issue and the pilot had to ditch. Everyone on board was OK but the plane was wrecked. The business soon went belly up and the owner skipped town in the middle of the night, owing the entire airport staff money -- including about six weeks of my back wages. So it goes.
This gorgeous F7F-3 Tigercat is airworthy. Though designed and flown in WWII, it never saw combat in that war. A few years later it did during the Korean War. The small frontal area gave it great speed.
This is the only flyable Mitsubishi Zero with its original Japanese engine in the world. This example was first stationed on Iwo Jima, and then later on Saipan, where it was captured by the US. It was used as an evaluation aircraft by the Navy and was flown by many pilots, including Charles Lindbergh. Later it was flown in Japan for demonstration flights, the only Zero to do so after the war. It also appeared in the movies Tora, Tora, Tora and Pearl Harbor.
Not a replica, an actual Mitsubishi J2M3 Raiden. These were land-based but used by the Japanese Navy, and were designed by the same engineer that designed the more famous Zero. This is the only surviving example in the world.