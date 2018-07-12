These dehumidifiers zap moisture from your muggy basement

Black & Decker's $200 BDT70WT dehumidifier did a decent job removing moisture from the air and it has a large 16.9-pint bucket capacity. You'll have to buy a hose attachment separately if you want continuous pumping, though.
I also like its matte gray finish and large 17.5-pint bucket capacity. You can pump water to a sink or any other convenient drains with the included pump if you don't want water to collect in the bucket.
The Toshiba TDDP7011ES2 dehumidifier is the least expensive model we tested in this batch. It costs just $179, but has a lot of the same features as its 70-pint competitors.
While it doesn't come with its own hose attachment, it has a built-in pump for continuous pumping (if you buy a hose attachment separately) and a 16-pint bucket capacity if you'd rather drain the water manually.