These dehumidifiers zap moisture from your muggy basement

Dehumidifiers to help your humid home

We tested six dehumidifiers from Black & Decker, Frigidaire, GE, Honeywell, LG and Toshiba. Click through to learn more about each model, where they excel and where they need work. 

Read the article
Black & Decker BDT70WT

Black & Decker's $200 BDT70WT dehumidifier did a decent job removing moisture from the air and it has a large 16.9-pint bucket capacity. You'll have to buy a hose attachment separately if you want continuous pumping, though.

Read the article
Frigidaire FFAD7033R1

Frigidaire's $319 FFAD7033R1 dehumidifier has an attractive design. It unfortunately got the lowest performance score out of the six models we tested.

Read the article
GE APEL70LW

GE's $329 APEL70LW dehumidifier has an intuitive interface and awesome performance.

See More
GE APEL70LW

I also like its matte gray finish and large 17.5-pint bucket capacity. You can pump water to a sink or any other convenient drains with the included pump if you don't want water to collect in the bucket. 

Read the article
Honeywell DH70PW

Honeywell's $329 DH70PW dehumidifier has a 14.4-pint bucket capacity and comes with a pump attachment if you want to drain water continuously. 

The DH70PW does a decent job removing moisture from the air as well. 

Read the article
LG UD701KOG3

LG's $300 UD701KOG3 dehumidifier has a sleek black finish, but a smaller 13.3-pint bucket capacity. 

Read the article
LG UD701KOG3

The LG UD701KOG3 doesn't come with a drain, but you can buy a hose attachment separately.

Read the article
Toshiba TDDP7011ES2

The Toshiba TDDP7011ES2 dehumidifier is the least expensive model we tested in this batch. It costs just $179, but has a lot of the same features as its 70-pint competitors. 

While it doesn't come with its own hose attachment, it has a built-in pump for continuous pumping (if you buy a hose attachment separately) and a 16-pint bucket capacity if you'd rather drain the water manually. 

Read the article
