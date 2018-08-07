These appliance finishes will make you forget stainless steel

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Italian manufacturer Smeg worked with fashion design house Dolce & Gabbana for a line of appliances. The line features bright prints that reference classic Sicilian puppet theater and traditional Italian pottery.
Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana also collaborated on small appliances with vivid designs.
Smeg also sticks with solid colors, like this red Smeg C30GGRU gas oven.
The stoves in this Smeg line come in yellow, red, white, orange, black or olive green.
The company Big Chill is known for its colorful, retro-inspired appliances, including this stove.
You can customize the color of ranges from BlueStar.
GE Appliances introduced a matte-white option for its Café series of kitchen appliances.
The Café line also comes in a matte-black finish.
You can personalize the hardware on appliances in the Café line. The finishes are (left to right) brushed copper, brushed bronze, brushed black and brushed stainless.
GE Appliances also has a black slate finish for some of its appliances.
The manufacturer debuted a sunset bronze option for some of its kitchen appliances.
At the 2016 IFA consumer electronics show, manufacturer Haier displayed the different color options for its Series 60 or Series 70 fridges.
There are even colorful options for barbecue grills, like this one from Hestan.