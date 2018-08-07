These appliance finishes will make you forget stainless steel

CNET también está disponible en español.

Smeg + Dolce & Gabbana

The Italian manufacturer Smeg worked with fashion design house Dolce & Gabbana for a line of appliances. The line features bright prints that reference classic Sicilian puppet theater and traditional Italian pottery.

Smeg + Dolce & Gabbana
1
1 of 13

Smeg small appliances

Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana also collaborated on small appliances with vivid designs.

Smeg small appliances
2
2 of 13

Smeg C30GGRU Gas Oven

Smeg also sticks with solid colors, like this red Smeg C30GGRU gas oven.

Smeg C30GGRU Gas Oven
3
3 of 13
Read Full Review
$3,199.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Smeg's Portofino line

The stoves in this Smeg line come in yellow, red, white, orange, black or olive green.

Smeg's Portofino line
4
4 of 13
Read First Take

Big Chill

The company Big Chill is known for its colorful, retro-inspired appliances, including this stove.

Big Chill
5
5 of 13

BlueStar

You can customize the color of ranges from BlueStar.

BlueStar
6
6 of 13

GE Appliances' matte-white

GE Appliances introduced a matte-white option for its Café series of kitchen appliances.

GE Appliances' matte-white
7
7 of 13

GE Appliances' matte-black

The Café line also comes in a matte-black finish.

GE Appliances' matte-black
8
8 of 13

GE Appliances hardware finishes

You can personalize the hardware on appliances in the Café line. The finishes are (left to right) brushed copper, brushed bronze, brushed black and brushed stainless.

GE Appliances hardware finishes
9
9 of 13

GE Appliances

GE Appliances also has a black slate finish for some of its appliances.

GE Appliances
10
of 13
Read Full Review
$1,292.00 at AppliancesConnection

Whirlpool

The manufacturer debuted a sunset bronze option for some of its kitchen appliances.

Whirlpool
11
of 13
Read Full Review
$1,499.00 at Abt Electronics

Haier

At the 2016 IFA consumer electronics show, manufacturer Haier displayed the different color options for its Series 60 or Series 70 fridges.

Haier
12
of 13

Hestan barbecue grill

There are even colorful options for barbecue grills, like this one from Hestan.

Hestan barbecue grill
13
of 13
