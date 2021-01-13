The weirdest new gadgets at CES 2021

Here are the strangest and most surprising gadgets that stand out from the virtual CES show floor this week.

GM Cadillac eVTOL flying taxi concept
General Motors

GM is the latest automaker to investigate the nascent electric air-taxi business, unveiling concept art for a flying taxi that runs on batteries. Several other companies are also getting in on the flying vehicles and tech game this year, too. 

LG Rollable and flexible screens
Screenshot/CNET

LG debuted its much-anticipated Rollable smartphone, just as interest in the flexi-tech has started making a comeback. It'll reportedly be available to purchase later this year. TCL also revealed two rollable phone concepts at the virtual show.

Dump the AAs for a solar-powered Samsung clicker
Samsung

The backside of Samsung's new TV remote has a solar cell that lets the battery recharge using interior light. With its cool nod to sustainability, Samsung's new toy for its 2021 Neo QLED TV models also comes with a USB-C charging port. 

VR farm gear? Absolutely.
John Deere

John Deere brought a homegrown VR experience to CES 2021, enabling you to try out its new tractor line in the virtual world. Imagine trying to get one of those into the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Robotic cuddle buddy
Vanguard Industries

Meet Moflin. He's a simple creature: a Tribble-sized robotic ball of fluff unveiled at CES 2021 whose singular purpose is to be pet while purring on your lap. 

Daesung

BEES!

It may be among the least likely niches for new tech to appear, but the Hive Controller makes extracting honey from beehives much quicker and easier.

The R2-D2 and C-3P0 of CES
Samsung

Samsung unveiled its new Bot Care (left) and Bot Handy robots during its CES 2021 press conference. The shorter fellow is able to keep an electronic eye on your health concerns, while his tall companion can load your dishwasher and even pour you a bottle of wine.

Custom lipstick, anyone?
L'Oréal

Starting this spring, you'll be able to buy the ultimate digital lipstick mixer from L'Oreal via its Perso-powered Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure. Create any custom color you like. It'll even match your clothes. 

Hyperfast gaming control
Screenshot/CNET

Canadian startup Brink Bionics unveiled its Impulse Neuro-Controller this year. The glove, worn on your mouse-hand, promises to incrementally up your click-response time by anticipating brain and muscle signals. 

The clever can
Kohler

Kohler's Innate Intelligent Toilet is one of two bathroom bowls unveiled at CES this year. While it doesn't connect to a smart home network, it comes at a lower cost with a heated seat, auto opening and closing, a remote, as well as a personal bidet function.

Bougie bathtub
Kohler

If you're stuck at home and looking to turn the throne room into a spa, Kohler's got what might be the most luxurious home bathtub you can find. For a cool $16,000, you can get the fully loaded version of its Stillness Bath which fills from the bottom and overflows into a Hinoki wood moat surrounded by lighting and fog. 

Keurig for ice cream
Screenshot/CNET

How about ice cream in a pod? Or margaritas? The 50-pound countertop titan ColdSnap can churn out frozen treats in about a minute and a half, but it's still frozen in a prototype stage until 2022. 

The smart doggy door
Liftmaster/MyQ

For those with $3,000 to spare, the MyQ Pet Portal offers more than your old-fashioned dog door. It can be controlled remotely, includes live video streaming and two-way audio through the MyQ Pet Portal app, and can be used with a special custom collar system to trigger the door. 

