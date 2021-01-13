The weirdest new gadgets at CES 2021

The backside of Samsung's new TV remote has a solar cell that lets the battery recharge using interior light. With its cool nod to sustainability, Samsung's new toy for its 2021 Neo QLED TV models also comes with a USB-C charging port.
John Deere
VR farm gear? Absolutely.
John Deere brought a homegrown VR experience to CES 2021, enabling you to try out its new tractor line in the virtual world. Imagine trying to get one of those into the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Vanguard Industries
Robotic cuddle buddy
Meet Moflin. He's a simple creature: a Tribble-sized robotic ball of fluff unveiled at CES 2021 whose singular purpose is to be pet while purring on your lap.
Daesung
BEES!
It may be among the least likely niches for new tech to appear, but the Hive Controller makes extracting honey from beehives much quicker and easier.
Samsung
The R2-D2 and C-3P0 of CES
Samsung unveiled its new Bot Care (left) and Bot Handy robots during its CES 2021 press conference. The shorter fellow is able to keep an electronic eye on your health concerns, while his tall companion can load your dishwasher and even pour you a bottle of wine.
L'Oréal
Custom lipstick, anyone?
Starting this spring, you'll be able to buy the ultimate digital lipstick mixer from L'Oreal via its Perso-powered Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure. Create any custom color you like. It'll even match your clothes.
Screenshot/CNET
Hyperfast gaming control
Canadian startup Brink Bionics unveiled its Impulse Neuro-Controller this year. The glove, worn on your mouse-hand, promises to incrementally up your click-response time by anticipating brain and muscle signals.
Kohler
The clever can
Kohler's Innate Intelligent Toilet is one of two bathroom bowls unveiled at CES this year. While it doesn't connect to a smart home network, it comes at a lower cost with a heated seat, auto opening and closing, a remote, as well as a personal bidet function.
Kohler
Bougie bathtub
If you're stuck at home and looking to turn the throne room into a spa, Kohler's got what might be the most luxurious home bathtub you can find. For a cool $16,000, you can get the fully loaded version of its Stillness Bath which fills from the bottom and overflows into a Hinoki wood moat surrounded by lighting and fog.
Screenshot/CNET
Keurig for ice cream
How about ice cream in a pod? Or margaritas? The 50-pound countertop titan ColdSnap can churn out frozen treats in about a minute and a half, but it's still frozen in a prototype stage until 2022.
Liftmaster/MyQ
The smart doggy door
For those with $3,000 to spare, the MyQ Pet Portal offers more than your old-fashioned dog door. It can be controlled remotely, includes live video streaming and two-way audio through the MyQ Pet Portal app, and can be used with a special custom collar system to trigger the door.
