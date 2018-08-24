The weird world behind the scenes at Gamescom 2018

CNET también está disponible en español.

Gamescom 2018 -- Europe's biggest gaming showcase -- is full of important industry news and gaming announcements, but it's behind the scenes where the fun happens.

A walk around the numerous halls of the German convention will open your eyes to an endless string of bizarre sights that really must be seen to be believed. 

To help, I've put together this delightful gallery of some of my favourite things I've seen on the show floor this year. 

First up, cosplay. Because, whether professional (as I assume these guys are) or just for fun, there's always a ton of cosplay when gamers meet up in huge crowds. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
1
of 26

I'm presuming this ragtag bunch of military folk were cosplayers, rather than, y'know, the actual military. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
2
of 26

Gamescom is, of course, all about the games, so it's no surprise that most booths had seemingly endless rows of PCs set up, letting people queue up to play new titles before they go on sale.

And queue up they did.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
3
of 26

Gamescom is open to the public and as a result, the public areas are utterly packed to the rafters with excited gamers. It's a total crush, particularly around popular booths where people want to play exciting new titles. 

And if any booth does any kind of giveaway or competition, you can bet you're not getting anywhere near it without first elbowing a few thousand people out of the way. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
4
of 26

Some queues for available PCs were well over an hour long. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
5
of 26

Microsoft of course had to have a McLaren Senna on its stand to promote Forza Horizon 4. The Senna is the hero car of the game and did look pretty badass sitting here.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
6
of 26

Nvidia launched its latest graphics cards at the show this year, but it was outside its venue that I had my most fun -- that was where the food was! All served out of various old buses.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
7
of 26

Farming Simulator 2019 of course had to bring a giant John Deere tractor to the show. Why are John Deere tractors always green? 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
8
of 26

Oh, they brought a plastic horse as well. They wouldn't let me ride it. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
9
of 26

Nor was I allowed to ride this carousel horse at the UK's showcase booth. In fact, I went the whole show without riding on a single pretend horse. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
10
of 26

These horses weren't even at the show -- they were mannequins in a store in Cologne, but I thought they were so odd I should include them anyway.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
11
of 26

Same goes for this store mannequin. What's happening here? Is he screaming in pain? His face sure looks like it. I really feel someone needs to help him.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
12
of 26

With crowds swarming absolutely everywhere, people had to find any available space to sit down. Even just in the middle of a loading area.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
13
of 26

Cyberpunk 2077 had a bar at its booth, where it was serving these custom Cyberpunk beers. You can read what I thought of all of them in my review, but it was also just nice to have a quiet, dark room in which to drink some cool beers away from the hordes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
14
of 26

I was watched over by cosplayers dressed up as some of the game's characters, complete with electronic light-up collars on their jackets, which apparently everybody will wear in the future.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
15
of 26

Microsoft's booth had a big stage and enjoyed shouting loudly about Mixer, throwing an array of promotional t-shirts into the screaming crowds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
16
of 26

Between the halls I found this giant robot being filmed for reasons I couldn't quite fathom. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
17
of 26

The Fortnite booth was the biggest and busiest at the show, presumably to show off its position as the world's most popular game. As well as an assault course, various adults were pitched against children in battles of strength. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
18
of 26

World of Tanks brought a tank. But then what else would you expect?

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
19
of 26

The UK industry booth had this light-up frame for some reason and were also giving out free straw boater hats, presumably as a way to distract people from our poor economy. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
20
of 26

At the Just Dance stage, a whole team of attendees took to the stage to dance along to Britney's Work Bitch, which is, let's be honest, a rad track on any occasion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
21
of 26

Also this weird fancy bear was there. I'm not sure why. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
22
of 26

I saw various figurines for sale, but none of them were life-size like this guy. I don't think he was for sale though. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
23
of 26

This Mario-themed dress is perfect for a gaming addict's wedding. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
24
of 26

Many stands had big statues you could pose with, but I found this massive one from the game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice particularly impressive. I really wouldn't stand that close to anyone smiling like that holding a sword that size. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
25
of 26

The detail on these Darksiders costumes really was impressive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
26
of 26
