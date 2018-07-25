The Vivo Nex is poppin'

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Vivo Nex

The Vivo Nex is a futuristic phone with performance as smooth as butter. For a more in-depth take, check out our full phone review.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
1
of 11

It has a has a bezel-less 6.59-inch display that gives you a beautiful full-screen experience. Yup, no notchy business here. So where does the selfie camera go?

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
2
of 11

The 8-megapixel selfie camera actually lives inside the phone body and pops up when you want to take a selfie.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
3
of 11

Though this moving mechanical part may make you uneasy, the mechanism seems sturdy and unlikely to break.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
4
of 11

On the flipside, the Nex's AI-powered dual-rear cameras get the job done. The 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup allows for portrait mode, but there's no optical zoom. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
5
of 11

The dual-camera performance is similar to the Vivo X21, as both phones share the same set up. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
6
of 11

Instead of front-facing speakers, the screen is used as a speaker for phone calls. There's also a bottom-firing speaker for regular music and video playback.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
7
of 11

The backing is simple, but under certain light has an intriguing holographic color to it.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
8
of 11

The Vivo Nex's 4,000mAh battery easily lasted a normal day of use, and performance from its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor matches other flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.  

Photo:James Martin/CNET
9
of 11

The Vivo Nex is currently coming to China, Russia, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. If you're in the west, there's still no word on when or if the phone is headed your way. 

Photo:James Martin/CNET
10
of 11

The Nex costs 3,899 Chinese yuan, which converts to $585, £445 and AU$790. For a more in-depth take, check out our full phone review.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
11
of 11
