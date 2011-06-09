The uber-modern world of 'BMW Welt' (photos)

MUNICH--It's hallowed ground for fans of the BMW brand. Located across the street from BMW's headquarters here, the company has built BMW Welt--or "BMW World" in English--a giant, super-modern homage to its cars, motorcycles, and lifestyle.
With its signature "double cone" of glass, the building is a place for customers to take delivery of cars they have purchased, for fans to check out many of BMW's current car models or to see how they could customize their car, and in general just to soak up the brand.
One of the most important elements of BMW Welt is its customer delivery section. This is an area where those who have purchased a car can come to take delivery of the vehicle. But first, they can sit, learn all about it, and even drive it around on this interior ramp.
Throughout the building, BMW displays some of its classic vehicles. Here, we see a BMW R 42, from 1926. Built with a 500cc side-valve, flat-twin engine, it offered 12 horsepower. It also had a rear brake mounted on the drive shaft, according to BMW.
One of the features of BMW Welt is the Exclusive department, where customers can see how they can customize their cars. Here, we see some of the different colors of leather they can have installed in their car.