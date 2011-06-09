The uber-modern world of 'BMW Welt' (photos)

CNET también está disponible en español.

BMW Welt

Glass facade

The bridge

Customer ramp

Inside

Floor

Hopping out of an Isetta

BMW R 42

BMW 326 Sport-Kabriolett Glaser

Underneath the double cone

Exclusive leather

X6 exterior colors

Audi

MUNICH--It's hallowed ground for fans of the BMW brand. Located across the street from BMW's headquarters here, the company has built BMW Welt--or "BMW World" in English--a giant, super-modern homage to its cars, motorcycles, and lifestyle.

With its signature "double cone" of glass, the building is a place for customers to take delivery of cars they have purchased, for fans to check out many of BMW's current car models or to see how they could customize their car, and in general just to soak up the brand.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

BMW Welt is a huge building, located just across from BMW headquarters and the BMW Museum. This is a view of the building, looking right of the double cone.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

There is a bridge that spans the large boulevard between BMW's headquarters, its museum, and BMW Welt. This is a view from the bridge of BMW Welt.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

One of the most important elements of BMW Welt is its customer delivery section. This is an area where those who have purchased a car can come to take delivery of the vehicle. But first, they can sit, learn all about it, and even drive it around on this interior ramp.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

This is a view of BMW Welt from just inside the door at the end of the bridge to the headquarters and museum.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

This is a view of the interior of the building from the floor of BMW Welt.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

A young visitor to BMW Welt hops out of one of the company's classic cars, an Insetta. An employee gives rides inside the tiny car on the floor of the massive building.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Throughout the building, BMW displays some of its classic vehicles. Here, we see a BMW R 42, from 1926. Built with a 500cc side-valve, flat-twin engine, it offered 12 horsepower. It also had a rear brake mounted on the drive shaft, according to BMW.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

This is a BMW 326 Sport-Kabriolett Glaser, which is placed on the floor of BMW Welt in order to attract visitors to the BMW Museum across the street.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

A view up at the double cone from the end of the bridge.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

One of the features of BMW Welt is the Exclusive department, where customers can see how they can customize their cars. Here, we see some of the different colors of leather they can have installed in their car.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

This is a display that shows the different colors that customers could order for an X6.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET

On Road Trip 2011, CNET reporter Daniel Terdiman has been driving an Audi A6 3.0 TFSI. Though it may seem out of place, here it is, parked in front of BMW Welt.

Caption by / Photo by Daniel Terdiman/CNET
The uber-modern world of 'BMW Welt' (photos)

