The TVs of 2018 are here! Now wait for the price drops

After their introduction at CES in January the notable new TVs of 2018 are starting to appear for sale. Their current prices, however, are as high as they'll ever be.
The good news is that prices will fall throughout the rest of the year. Your best bet is to wait until November, specifically Black Friday and later, when prices will be at their lowest, especially for the high-end models.
Of course there's no reason you can't ogle them now, and begin preparing for the glorious day when you can finally take one home without feeling like you paid too much. So ogle away!
The outlook: The least-expensive 2018 OLED TV (at least until the B8 arrives this summer), the C8 builds on the best-performing TV of 2017 by adding a fancy Alpha 9 processor said to improve image quality. We can't wait to test it.
The outlook: If history is any indication, this is basically a slightly sleeker version of the C8. with a strip of glass along the bottom. Unless you have an extra $1,000 and nowhere better to spend it, get the C8 instead.
Availability: April for 77-inch size, July for 65-inch size
The outlook: With its amazing form factor that's barely thicker than a coat of paint, the W8 is sure to spark conversations when people see it in your living room. Or your indoor forest (trees and frame not included).
The outlook: Speaking of OLED, Samsung is aiming squarely at LG's high-end TV tech with its own quantum-dot-infused technology called "QLED." The second-cheapest example is the Q7, which improves upon last year's version with a new Ambient mode (common to all 2018 QLED TVs) and a single "invisible" fiber-optic connection that now carries power too.
The outlook: Moving up in the QLED line to the Q8 actually loses you the Q7's invisible connection -- Samsung says some buyers wanted a QLED TV with traditional inputs built right into the TV, rather than in an external box -- but gains you something much better, at least in terms of video quality: full-array local dimming. It should help them better compete against the Sonys and Vizios of the LCD world, although we suspect OLEDs might still be out of reach.
The outlook: Speaking of picture quality, the 2018 Q9 is Samsung's best effort of 2018, at least until its ridiculously expensive, MicroLED-powered 146-inch Wall ships in August. The Q9 could represent the cutting edge of LCD image quality, with more local dimming zones than the Q8 and all the other QLED fixings, including that invisible connection. Of course, it also costs more than an OLED.
The outlook: Speaking of OLED TVs, LG isn't the only one selling them. Sony's new-for-2018 A8F series joins the A1E from 2017, offering a straightforward, normal stand -- not the A1E's kickstand-and-lean-back look. The picture quality between the two is identical, however.
The outlook: The successor to one of our favorite LCD TVs of 2017, the X900F is supposedly even better. Improvements include Dolby Vision high dynamic range compatibility via a firmware update coming later in the year and better video processing including a new Precision Clarity mode that boosts motion resolution.
The outlook: Sony's least expensive HDR-capable XBR TV for 2018 lacks local dimming and picture quality pedigree of the X900F, but does include the superb Android TV operating system that works with Google Home, and full Google Assistant built-in. And for huge-screen seekers, the 85-inch version is $4,500, matching Samsung's largest QLED TV in price and eclipsing its size by 3 inches.
The outlook: Judging from its specifications the all-new Quantum will be Vizio's best-performing TV ever, good enough to challenge the likes of the Samsung Q9 and Sony X900F for best LCD TV of the year. Vizio claims a staggering 2,000 nits of brightness, 192 local dimming zones and quantum dot color. Aside from price, the only downside on paper is that it's only available in a 65-inch size.
The outlook: Losing the name "Quantum" means the standard P-series doesn't get quantum dots, and with fewer dimming zones and lower brightness we don't expect the same image quality. But it should still be very good for the price you'll pay.
The outlook: The M-series has won CNET's Editors' Choice award for mainstream-priced TVs two years running, thanks to great picture quality for the money. There's no reason to think this 2018 version won't perform just as well, but this year the competition is tougher than ever (see also: TCL, two slides ahead).
The outlook: Last year we called the E-series "a big, affordable TV with a focus on picture quality" but only lauded the 60-inch and larger sizes because they were the only ones with local dimming. For 2018, Vizio made sure that technology is available in every E, from 43 up to 76 inches, added Dolby Vision to the mix of features, and kept the price rock-bottom. It shapes up to again be one of the best budget TVs, period.
The outlook: Vizio's main competitor for our mainstream-priced TV praise last year was the TCL P series, but it only came in one size: 55 inches. At that size it was actually our favorite overall for the money, edging out the Vizio-M series.
The TCL P-series 2018 successor, the 6 series, comes in both 55 and 65 inches, and promises improved image quality and our favorite smart TV system, powered by Roku.
Just how "budget" is still to be determined, but TCL hinted that the 55-incher will be the same as it was last year: $650. We expect the 65-inch model to cost less than $1,000.
The outlook: The 5 series is similar to the 6 series, complete with Dolby Vision support and Roku goodness, but since it lacks local dimming it probably won't match the 6 in image quality. It does come in a wider range of sizes, however, from 43 to 65 inches.
The outlook: The H8E is an intriguing set from a Chinese TV maker with full-array local dimming and HDR at what we assume will be a low price. No, there's no Dolby Vision or Roku smarts, but it does come in sizes from 43 through 65 inches, and is said to be compatible with Alexa.
The outlook: Here's a wild card: Hisense's best 2018 TV is the H10E, which only comes in a 75-inch size and offers not only quantum dot tech, but more than 1,000 zones of full-array local dimming. It also offers the Android TV operating system and compatibility with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.