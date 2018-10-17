The strangest Black Friday deals of all time

These are the weirdest (and coolest) Black Friday deals of all time
On Black Friday, big box stores open early to sell massive amounts of TVs, toys and more, all at huge discounts. Some stores, meanwhile, including Amazon, put far weirder items on sale for Black Friday.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.
Case in point: Like Nic Cage himself, this throw pillow ($29.99) is the gift that keeps on giving. Society 6 offered a 25 percent discount on it for Black Friday in 2017.
One of the coolest and smartest gifts on this list, the app-controlled littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit teaches kids coding. Amazon offered it for $79.99 last year on Black Friday, but you can pick one up today for just $58.36.
Though not technically offered during Black Friday, this 2013 holiday deal is just too bizarre not to mention. Daily deals site tanga.com offered a free pile of reindeer poop (with a 30-day warranty) on a first come, first served basis.
Offered at a discount by Think Geek for Black Friday 2017, this 212-piece robot kit really does twerk when you insert two AAA batteries. It's no longer on discount, but you can still pick one up at Think Geek for $24.99.
Some people make gingerbread men for the holidays. But with this set of six Star Wars cookie cutters, offered by Think Geek for $12.99 during Black Friday 2017, you can make gingerbread Vaders, Fetts, Yodas and more.
Vodka is pretty odorless, so we're not sure exactly what this thing -- one of Amazon's Black Friday 2017 deals -- smells like. But if you'd like to find out for yourself, you can pick up this Jonathan Adler candle for $42.00 on Amazon.