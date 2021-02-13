The Sony Xperia Pro looks unabashedly utilitarian

The Xperia Pro is aimed at creatives and professionals who take photography, filmmaking and live video production seriously.
The $2,500 Sony Xperia Pro is a phone, a camera monitor, a speedy photo file-transfer device and a 5G broadcast/livestreaming machine. Here it is set up as a teleprompter monitor showing the person I'm talking to on a Zoom call.
The Xperia Pro is essentially an Xperia 1 II repackaged into a new, slightly bigger body with the addition of a micro-HDMI port.
It looks plain and utilitarian, which is perfect for a professional piece of equipment.
It has a dedicated shutter button, a side-mounted power button/fingerprint reader and a new hardware shortcut button.
Yes, the Xperia Pro has a headphone jack.
It has the same easy-to-open dual-SIM card tray that can also be used with a microSD card for extra storage.
On the bottom is a USB-C port, and a micro-HDMI port that can accept video input.
One of the main appeals of the Xperia Pro is that you can use it as a 4K field monitor for a dedicated camera.
A network visualizer app helps you position the Xperia Pro in the best direction to get the strongest 5G signal. I'm just getting 4G here.
To use it as a monitor, simply connect your camera and the Xperia Pro using an HDMI cable (one that has a micro-HDMI connector for the Pro) and then open the aptly named External Monitor app.
Unlike many 4K field monitors, you can control the Xperia Pro like a phone. You can pinch to zoom the preview image larger or smaller.
The Pro's External Monitor app also has tools for screen lock, brightness control, zooming, grid lines, frame lines and a 180-degree image flip.
My current 7-inch 4K monitor mounted on a Sony A7SIII camera.
The Xperia Pro and its 6.5-inch 4K display mounted on a Sony A7SIII camera.
The Xperia Pro is a much smaller, more convenient package.
For more on the Sony Xperia Pro, read my in-depth review.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.