The sexiest phones of all time

Phones have been black, rectangular slabs for a long time because neutral tones sell best. While vendors have thrown out wild card colors over the years, a recent trend toward eye-catching finishes is stirring up shelf appeal and making phones more craveable -- that is, until you put them in a case.
This gorgeous phone has a pop-up camera mechanism that helped maintain an all-screen design: The camera lens rises out of the housing when you need to take a photo instead of taking up space on the display.
The HTC U Ultra of 2017 was an important precursor to gradient finishes because of the astounding depth that HTC added to each color. The white, for example, had pearlescent qualities that photos can't quite capture.
Flip phones in 2003 sure didn't look like the Motorola V70, which earned CNET's approval for its innovative design. More than a flip phone, you rotated the face to reveal the keyboard and position the phone's microphone.