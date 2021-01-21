The Samsung SmartTag looks just how you'd expect it to

The Samsung SmartTag helps you find your lost stuff, as long as it's in range.

,
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
1 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus can be attached to frequently lost items such as keys, purses and backpacks. If you lose them, you can use your phone to track the position of the SmartTag and thus the missing item. 

The regular SmartTags use Bluetooth and will work with pretty much any Bluetooth-compatible Samsung phone from the last few years. The SmartTags Plus use ultrawideband wireless, are more expensive and are only compatible with the Galaxy S20 and S21 family of devices.  

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
2 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET

The SmartTag looks a lot like similar Bluetooth devices like the Tile.  Here it is next to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.  

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
3 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET

The interface is simple-looking and can help you find lost items you've already attached a SmartTag to. 

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
4 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET

Keep scrolling through for more SmartTag photos.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
5 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
6 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag
7 of 7
Sarah Tew/CNET

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and more

53 Photos
41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

41 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

43 Photos
CES 2021's coolest gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, $16,000 bathtub and more

CES 2021's coolest gadgets: Rollable phones, giant TVs, $16,000 bathtub and more

70 Photos
38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

38 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

39 Photos
The hottest products we saw at CES 2021

The hottest products we saw at CES 2021

18 Photos
CES 2021 products you can actually buy this year

CES 2021 products you can actually buy this year

19 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition's Onyx Black interior

6 Photos