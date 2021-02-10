The Samsung SmartTag looks just how you'd expect it to

Samsung SmartTag and SmartTag Plus can be attached to frequently lost items such as keys, purses and backpacks. If you lose them, you can use your phone to track the position of the SmartTag and thus the missing item.
The regular SmartTags use Bluetooth and will work with pretty much any Bluetooth-compatible Samsung phone from the last few years. The SmartTags Plus use ultrawideband wireless, are more expensive and are only compatible with the Galaxy S20 and S21 family of devices.
2
of
7
Sarah Tew/CNET
The SmartTag looks a lot like similar Bluetooth devices like the Tile. Here it is next to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
3
of
7
Sarah Tew/CNET
The interface is simple-looking and can help you find lost items you've already attached a SmartTag to.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.