Pixel 7's New Design Puts the Camera Front and Center

The Pixel 7's design is a fresh take on the Pixel 6's aesthetic, with more of a focus on the camera.

Pixel 7
1 of 7 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 7 has an updated look that retains the camera bar, but does away with the two-tone color pattern. 

Pixel 7
2 of 7 James Martin/CNET

The camera bar is now made of metal, making it feel like more of a statement piece. 

Pixel 7
3 of 7 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 7 Pro (on the left) has a larger 6.7-inch screen compared to the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display. 

Pixel 7
4 of 7 James Martin/CNET

Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro now have face unlock, which uses the front-facing camera to recognize your face. 

Pixel 7
5 of 7 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 7 has metal edges that stand out from the glossy finish on its back.

Pixel 7
6 of 7 James Martin/CNET

Here's a look at those metal edges from another angle.

Pixel 7
7 of 7 James Martin/CNET

With its 6.3-inch screen, the Pixel 7 feels small enough to use with one hand but still packs a spacious display.

Check out our full review of the Pixel 7 for more details about the camera, battery life and more. 

