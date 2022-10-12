Pixel 7's New Design Puts the Camera Front and Center

The Pixel 7 has an updated look that retains the camera bar, but does away with the two-tone color pattern.
The camera bar is now made of metal, making it feel like more of a statement piece.
The Pixel 7 Pro (on the left) has a larger 6.7-inch screen compared to the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch display.
Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro now have face unlock, which uses the front-facing camera to recognize your face.
The Pixel 7 has metal edges that stand out from the glossy finish on its back.
Here's a look at those metal edges from another angle.
With its 6.3-inch screen, the Pixel 7 feels small enough to use with one hand but still packs a spacious display.
