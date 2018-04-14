CNET también está disponible en español.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor costs $349/£329. It isn't currently available in Australia, but converts to roughly AU$450 at the current exchange rate. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$349.00
This 1080p HD camera has a 4K image sensor, so it can zoom in on people and see them in greater detail than previous Nest cams.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Not only can the IQ Outdoor detect sound and motion, it can also tell you when it sees a person.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
If you pay for the Nest Aware cloud service, you can also create a database of your friends and family members. That way, you'll get a custom alert whenever "Chris," "Ashlee" -- or whoever you add -- walks within range of your IQ Outdoor. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
This weatherproof camera is designed to be mounted to an external ceiling or wall.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor sees who you are, sends an alert

