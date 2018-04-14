The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor sees who you are, sends an alert

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor costs $349/£329. It isn't currently available in Australia, but converts to roughly AU$450 at the current exchange rate.
This 1080p HD camera has a 4K image sensor, so it can zoom in on people and see them in greater detail than previous Nest cams.
Not only can the IQ Outdoor detect sound and motion, it can also tell you when it sees a person.
If you pay for the Nest Aware cloud service, you can also create a database of your friends and family members. That way, you'll get a custom alert whenever "Chris," "Ashlee" -- or whoever you add -- walks within range of your IQ Outdoor.
This weatherproof camera is designed to be mounted to an external ceiling or wall.