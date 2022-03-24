The Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Looks Dapper in Cosmos Blue

There's a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US since 2020, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh-rate display and multiple rear cameras -- plus it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.