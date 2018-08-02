Esto también se puede leer en español.

Motorola Moto Z3

The Motorola Moto Z3 has been unveiled. It costs $480 and launches on August 16.

Check out CNET's first take for more information.

Motorola Moto Z3 AMOLED display

It has a 6-inch super AMOLED display

Motorola Moto Z3 bezels

It looks pretty slick with those thin side bezels.

Motorola Moto Z3 dual-rear cameras

It has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. The second one is used for depth information for portrait mode.

Motorola Moto Z3dual-rear cameras

The Moto Z3 has Google Lens integrated to identify landmarks and offer information about the world around you.

Motorola Moto Z3 fingerprint reader

The fingerprint reader is on the side.

Motorola Moto Z3 Android

It runs a close-to-stock version of Android.

Motorola Moto Z3 battery

The Moto Z3 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Motorola Moto Z3 USB-C

It has a USB-C port but not a headphone jack.

Motorola Moto Z3 Moto Mods

And here's a look at the Moto Mod connector..

Motorola Moto Z3 5G Mod

This is a new 5G Mod designed with Verizon will be available in early 2019.

Check out CNET's first take for more information

The Moto Z3 looks pretty slick

