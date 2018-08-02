Esto también se puede leer en español.
The Motorola Moto Z3 has been unveiled. It costs $480 and launches on August 16.
Check out CNET's first take for more information.
It has a 6-inch super AMOLED display
It looks pretty slick with those thin side bezels.
It has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. The second one is used for depth information for portrait mode.
The Moto Z3 has Google Lens integrated to identify landmarks and offer information about the world around you.
The fingerprint reader is on the side.
It runs a close-to-stock version of Android.
The Moto Z3 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.
It has a USB-C port but not a headphone jack.
And here's a look at the Moto Mod connector..
This is a new 5G Mod designed with Verizon will be available in early 2019.
