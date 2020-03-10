The most popular gadgets on Amazon right now (Winter 2020 edition)

Published:Caption:Fox Van AllenPhoto:TP-Link via AmazonDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
The most popular gaming mouse: PICTEK Gaming Mouse
Who says a gaming mouse needs to break the bank? This entry-level gaming mouse runs just $13.99, features programmable RGB lighting (16.8 million color combos), seven programmable buttons, and mechanical switches built to handle up to 30 million clicks.
The most popular streaming player: Amazon Fire TV Stick
There's a lot of power in this tiny streaming stick: It adds Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Starz, Showtime and more to any TV with an HDMI input, and allows you to control it all by voice command.
The most popular security camera: Wyze Cam v2
This 1,080-pixel smart camera features motion and sound detection, cloud storage (only 15-second clips, so you may want to add your own MicroSD card), night vision and a magnetic base for easy mounting. The best part, though, is its ridiculously low $25.49 price tag.
The most popular DSLR camera: Canon EOS Rebel T7 Bundle
The 24.1MP DSLR camera bundle from Canon ($459.99) comes with a selection of bonus lenses (including telephoto and wide-angle), a three-piece filter kit, a tripod, two 32GB SanDisk memory cards, an extra battery pack, a padded case and more.
The most popular desktop: HP Elite 7900
The most popular desktop PC on Amazon was this absolutely ancient HP with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 8GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. It's a renewed model that only runs $134 -- but it's so old, you shouldn't buy it.
The most popular baby and toddler tech toy: Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine
Help your baby sleep like a... well, you know. This versatile light and white noise machine can be reprogrammed depending on your child's age, and can be controlled from your phone so you never have to get out of bed.