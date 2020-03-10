The most popular gadgets on Amazon right now (Winter 2020 edition)

CNET también está disponible en español.

The most popular stuff on Amazon right now

When it comes to online shopping, there's no bigger name than Amazon

The following are the best-selling, most popular items on Amazon in every major category as of March 3, 2020.

Published: March 3, 2020
1
of 46

The most popular gaming console: Nintendo Switch

Move over Xbox One and PlayStation 4: The most popular gaming console on Amazon right now is the portable Nintendo Switch ($299).

Photo: James Martin/CNET
2
of 46

The most popular unlocked phone: Google Pixel 3A

With good battery capacity, lightweight design and a great camera (for the price), the Google Pixel 3A has emerged is an affordable rival to both the iPhone and the standard Pixel.

Photo: Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 46

The most popular television: TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart TV

An affordable Roku-installed smart TV, the $149 TCL S25 32-inch is the most popular model on Amazon and has thousands of preloaded apps. 

Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 46

The most popular wireless earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's latest and greatest headphones, the 2019 AirPods Pro, offer noise cancellation and improved sound.

Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 46

The most popular tablet: Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB)

The new 10.2 inch iPad is a great tablet if you want an Apple device, but don't want to drop nearly a grand on an iPad Pro.

Photo: Apple/Amazon
6
of 46

The most popular wireless headphones: Cowin E7

These noise-cancelling headphones from Cowin ($59.99) boast 30 hours of play time on a single charge.

Photo: Cowin via Amazon
7
of 46

The most popular smart home speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

The best-selling smart home speaker on Amazon is actually a bundle: You can get an Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) and TP-Link smart plug together for $49.99.

Photo: Ry Crist/CNET
8
of 46

The most popular smartwatch: Letsfit IP68 Smart Watch

At just $39.99, the Letsfit IP68 has almost all of the capabilities of more well-known models like the Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa, at a much lower price. (Seriously, though. The price is bonkers.)

See it on Amazon
Photo: Rick Broida/CNET
9
of 46

The most popular cable modem: Arris Surfboard

Stop renting your cable modem from your internet service provider! This Arris Surfboard modem is compatible with Cox, Spectrum and Xfinity (though not with AT&T, Verizon or CenturyLink).

Photo: Netgear via Amazon
10
of 46

The most popular router: TP-Link AC1750

This 4-star rated AC1750 router ($57.99) from TP-Link has good range and a USB 3.0 port for media file storage.

Photo: TP-Link via Amazon
11
of 46

The most popular gaming mouse: PICTEK Gaming Mouse

Who says a gaming mouse needs to break the bank? This entry-level gaming mouse runs just $13.99, features programmable RGB lighting (16.8 million color combos), seven programmable buttons, and mechanical switches built to handle up to 30 million clicks.

Photo: Pictek via Amazon
12
of 46

The most popular streaming player: Amazon Fire TV Stick

There's a lot of power in this tiny streaming stick: It adds Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Starz, Showtime and more to any TV with an HDMI input, and allows you to control it all by voice command.

Photo: Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 46

The most popular gaming keyboard: Redragon S101

Priced at just $27.98, the Redragon S101 features seven different RGB lighting modes and includes a matching wired gaming mouse.

Photo: Redragon via Amazon
14
of 46

The most popular gaming headphones: Bengoo G9000

These surround-sound gaming headphones ($19.99) work with the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Photo: Bengoo via Amazon
15
of 46

The most popular security camera: Wyze Cam v2

This 1,080-pixel smart camera features motion and sound detection, cloud storage (only 15-second clips, so you may want to add your own MicroSD card), night vision and a magnetic base for easy mounting. The best part, though, is its ridiculously low $25.49 price tag.

Photo: Wyze via Amazon
16
of 46

The most popular camcorder: Kicteck Video Camera

This surprisingly inexpensive video camera from Kicteck ($63.99) is rated 4.4 stars on Amazon. It has a 3-inch TFT LCD screen and records in 1,080 pixels (15 fps).

Photo: Kicteck via Amazon
17
of 46

The most popular film camera: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

This 4.5-star instant camera ($49.95) prints photos as you take them and includes a macro lens adapter for close-up shots.

Film refills are available on Amazon for $31.59 for a 60-exposure pack.

Photo: Fujifilm via Amazon
18
of 46

The most popular DSLR camera: Canon EOS Rebel T7 Bundle

The 24.1MP DSLR camera bundle from Canon ($459.99) comes with a selection of bonus lenses (including telephoto and wide-angle), a three-piece filter kit, a tripod, two 32GB SanDisk memory cards, an extra battery pack, a padded case and more.

Photo: CNET
19
of 46

The most popular laptop: Acer Aspire E5 Slim Laptop

This popular 15.6-inch laptop from Acer ($309.94) features an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, a 128GB hard disk and Windows 10 Home.

Photo: Acer via Amazon
20
of 46

The most popular desktop: HP Elite 7900

The most popular desktop PC on Amazon was this absolutely ancient HP with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 8GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive. It's a renewed model that only runs $134 -- but it's so old, you shouldn't buy it. 

Photo: HP via Amazon
21
of 46

The most popular computer monitor: HP VH240a 23.8-inch

This thin 1920x1080-pixel wide-screen monitor from HP displays 16.7 million colors, can rotate 90 degrees, and has built in speakers. Plus it's only $105.89. 

Photo: HP via Amazon
22
of 46

The most popular office printer: HP OfficeJet Pro 8025

This compact all-in-one wireless printer from HP ($119.89) features a 2.65-inch color touchscreen display and prints roughly 20 pages a minute in black and white and 10 ppm color.

Photo: HP via Amazon
23
of 46

The most popular GPS accessory: Tile Slim (2020)

Always losing your wallet? The new credit-card-sized Tile Slim (just 2.5 mm thick) will make a sound when you ping it with the Tile app, so long as it's within 200 feet of your phone.

Photo: Tile via Amazon
24
of 46

The most popular battery charger for phones: Anker PowerCore 10000

The Anker PowerCore -- which is smaller (but thicker) than most phones -- holds 10,000 mAh of juice, and can recharge an iPhone three times on one charge. 

Photo: INIU via Amazon
25
of 46

The most popular Bluetooth speaker: DOSS SoundBox Touch

This 12-watt, portable Bluetooth speaker ($27.95) is IPX4 water-resistant (protected against splashing water) and gets roughly 12 hours of play time on a single charge (at 50 percent volume).

Photo: AOMAIS via Amazon
26
of 46

The most popular projector: Optoma X600 XGA Projector

This $1,000 projector from Optoma features 6,000 lumen output, a 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and 3D support (special glasses are required).

Photo: Optoma via Amazon
27
of 46

The most popular graphing calculator: TI-84 Plus CE

Texas Instruments' TI-84 graphing calculator ($118.99), a staple of high-school math classrooms for decades, now includes a rechargeable battery and a color display.

Photo: Texas Instruments via Amazon
28
of 46

The most popular baby and toddler tech toy: Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine

Help your baby sleep like a... well, you know. This versatile light and white noise machine can be reprogrammed depending on your child's age, and can be controlled from your phone so you never have to get out of bed.

Photo: Hatch via Amazon
29
of 46

The most popular baby monitor: Infant Optics Baby Monitor

This best-selling, 4.5-star-rated baby monitor from Infant Optics ($164.98) features a 3.5-inch color LCD, two-way talk, remote pan, tilt and optical zoom, temperature monitoring and more.

Photo: Infant Optics via Amazon
30
of 46

The most popular small kitchen appliance: Instant Pot Duo

Yes, the Instant Pot Duo ($59.87 for the three-quart size) is a six-in-one pressure cooker that can make rice, bake bread and even cook entire chickens. But did you know it can also make popcorn and lip balm?

Photo: Instant Pot via Amazon
31
of 46

The most popular robot vacuum: eufy RoboVac 30C

Though not the newest or most advanced robot vacuum on the block, the eufy RoboVac 30C offers all the basics, including voice commands, for just $291.99.

Photo: eufy
32
of 46

The most popular vacuum: Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Bagless

The Bissell Cleanview Swivel is specially designed for homes with pets that shed, but will work for any home or work space. Plus, every purchase supports the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Photo: Bissell via Amazon
33
of 46

The most popular power tool: DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver Kit

This lithium-ion drill from has two speeds, works in tight spots, has a comfortable ergonomic handle, and comes with a charger and drill bit set. 

Photo: DeWalt via Amazon
34
of 46

The most popular landline phone: Panasonic Cordless Phone System

If you still have a landline, this $58.99 Panasonic phone system includes three handsets with bilingual caller ID, voice paging, baby-monitoring mode and more.

Photo: Panasonic via Amazon
35
of 46

The most popular humidifier: TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier

The TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier hold 4 liters of water, is ultrasilent, shuts off when it's out of water, and has an LED display -- all for just $49.99.

Photo: TaoTronics via Amazon
36
of 46

The most popular smart plug: Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet

The Gosund Mini Wifi Outlet works with Alexa and Google Home. You can pick up a four-pack on Amazon for $29.99.

Photo: Amazon
37
of 46

The most popular personal-care gadget: FlePow Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

Trying to manage unruly nose and ear hair? The most popular personal-care gadget on Amazon is this inexpensive, 4.6-star-rated trimmer from FlePow ($12.99).

Photo: Revlon via Amazon
38
of 46

The most popular portable washing machine: Super Deal Portable Compact Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine

At just $116.59, the Super Deal is perfect for a small apartment, RV or house. It can handle 13 pounds of washing in 15 minutes, with another 5 minutes for spin drying.

Photo: Super Deal via Amazon
39
of 46

The most popular dryer: Panda Compact Laundry Dryer

This 3.75-cubic foot dryer from Panda ($269.99) has a capacity of 13 pounds and includes a wall-mounting kit.

Photo: Panda via Amazon
40
of 46

The most popular coffee maker: Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker

This simple and affordable model from Mr. Coffee features auto shut-off and an easy to clean basket. You can even grab a cup while it's brewing. 

Photo: Mr. Coffee via Amazon
41
of 46

The most popular microwave: Toshiba EM925A5A-BS

This 0.9-cubic-foot, 900W microwave ($83.41) from Toshiba has a button to mute its sounds, which comes in handy for those late-night snack sessions.

Photo: Toshiba via Amazon
42
of 46

The most popular flash drive: SanDisk Cruzer 16GB

This password-protected USB file storage device from SanDisk ($3.99) offers 64GB of storage.

Photo: SanDisk via Amazon
43
of 46

The most popular external drive: WD 2TB Elements

This 2TB, USB 3.0-compatible external drive from Western Digital is available for $54.99 on Amazon.

Photo: Western Digital via Amazon
44
of 46

The most popular SSD: Western Digital Blue 3D NAND 500GB

This solid-state drive from Western Digital is one of the fastest on the market, has a 500GB capacity and draws 25% less power than previous models. And it runs just $64.99.

Photo: Western Digital via Amazon
45
of 46

The most popular smart thermostat: Google Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat

The third-generation Google Nest T3007ES is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and is Wi-Fi capable. It's a smart way to save on your heating bills.

Photo: Emerson
46
of 46
