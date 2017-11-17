The Mentor scale serves up pour-over coffee making advice

CNET también está disponible en español.
All-black and square, the Motif Mentor scale is quite handsome and compact.
The top of the Motif Mentor scale has an interesting grooved pattern. The surface also helps to grip glassware.
Select brew in the app, then the manual style of coffee brewing you prefer.
The Mentor scale keeps track of the amount of coffee you need and tells you if you add too much.
Next, the Mentor's app guides you through grinding beans and the final brew.
The app shows your brew progress as you pour.
Remove your brewed coffee when the app tells you to.