All-black and square, the Motif Mentor scale is quite handsome and compact. 

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The top of the Motif Mentor scale has an interesting grooved pattern. The surface also helps to grip glassware.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Select brew in the app, then the manual style of coffee brewing you prefer.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Mentor scale keeps track of the amount of coffee you need and tells you if you add too much.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Next, the Mentor's app guides you through grinding beans and the final brew.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The app shows your brew progress as you pour.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
Remove your brewed coffee when the app tells you to.

Caption by / Photo by Brian Bennett/CNET
The Mentor scale serves up pour-over coffee making advice

Published:

