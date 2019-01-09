CNET también está disponible en español.

Meet the Mek Mini -- a $1,500 gaming powerhouse that measures roughly 10 by 10 by 5 inches. 

Read the article
1
of 11

It's smaller than a 12-pack of beer and, having cradled it in my arms, I'd estimate that it weighs around 6 or 7 pounds (about 3 kg). 

Read the article
2
of 11

But the components are the real deal -- and similar to those in the company's towering Mek1, pictured here, which Zotac showed off at CES last year

Read the article
3
of 11

Given its size, keeping things cool in the Mek Mini's small footprint was an issue that required a fair amount of engineering. 

Read the article
4
of 11

The case has 270 degrees of ventilation, with air intakes on the sides and at the bottom, as well as exhaust vents on the top and the rear, to ensure sufficient flow.

Read the article
5
of 11

The Mek Mini has ports everywhere -- HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and USB 3.1.

Read the article
6
of 11

Plus, more vents on the back.

Read the article
7
of 11

And more port connections up front.

Read the article
8
of 11

Read the article
9
of 11

Zotac says the $1,500 system includes this mouse. 

Read the article
10
of 11

And the company's mechanical keyboard is also included.

Read the article
11
of 11
The Mek Mini desktop is smaller than most gaming laptops

