The Mek Mini desktop is smaller than most gaming laptops

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
If this bed is rocking, it's because it's helping you fall asleep faster.
Plenty of washers and dryers let you delay a cycle, but Samsung is going one step further and letting...
Meet the Mek Mini -- a $1,500 gaming powerhouse that measures roughly 10 by 10 by 5 inches.
It's smaller than a 12-pack of beer and, having cradled it in my arms, I'd estimate that it weighs around 6 or 7 pounds (about 3 kg).
But the components are the real deal -- and similar to those in the company's towering Mek1, pictured here, which Zotac showed off at CES last year.
Given its size, keeping things cool in the Mek Mini's small footprint was an issue that required a fair amount of engineering.
The case has 270 degrees of ventilation, with air intakes on the sides and at the bottom, as well as exhaust vents on the top and the rear, to ensure sufficient flow.
The Mek Mini has ports everywhere -- HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, DVI, USB Type-C, USB 3.0 and USB 3.1.
Plus, more vents on the back.
And more port connections up front.
Zotac says the $1,500 system includes this mouse.
And the company's mechanical keyboard is also included.