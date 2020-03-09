The incredible, hidden history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"I think there's a destiny to just about everything."

-- Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. at San Diego Comic-Con 2007

The Marvel Cinematic Universe staggers -- with scope, size and results.

Its superhero saga has stretched across 23 films (and counting). Its fantastical films have grossed $22.59 billion (and counting) at the worldwide box office. Its acclaimed work has earned three Oscars and one best picture nomination (all for Black Panther). Its global brand has gotten Oscar nominations and Oscar wins, including Robert Downey Jr., Samuel Jackson, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o. It's even reeled in Elon Musk. (He has a cameo in Iron Man 2.)

But perhaps the most staggering thing about the MCU is this: that it happened.

"We never set out to build a universe," Kevin Feige, the franchise's top architect, once said.

The MCU is the sum of everything from little-known happenstances to big arguments.

Here is the story of those moments: the moments that had to happen -- or not happen -- just so to create the MCU as we know it today.

Plans are nice, but history isn't plotted like the Avengers Initiative. It's a lot twistier -- and a whole lot more interesting.