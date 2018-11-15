The Lux Kono is one connected smart thermostat

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Lux Kono Smart Thermostat is HomeKit-enabled. It also has replaceable covers -- there are 11 different color finishes to choose from.

Connect a C-wire (if you have one) or use Lux's bridge (included with your purchase).

The Lux Kono Smart Thermostat costs $153.

It has a small screen in the top left corner, but it isn't a touchscreen.

Make sure you consult a professional if you have any questions about the Kono's installation.

Adjust your thermostat's settings directly from the thermostat.

Turn the knob to make any changes.

You can also use the Lux app to make changes. 

The Kono also works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri (via Apple HomeKit). 

You can set a schedule, use geofencing and more. 

