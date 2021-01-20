The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by )
2
of
19
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021.
3
of
19
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by )
4
of
19
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Kamala Harris is sworn is as U.S. Vice President at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
5
of
19
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
6
of
19
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Guests attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
7
of
19
Getty / Stephanie Keith / Stringer
Flags line the National Mall before the start of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
8
of
19
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
9
of
19
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
10
of
19
Win McNamee/Getty Images
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
11
of
19
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
12
of
19
Alex Wong/Getty Images
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
13
of
19
Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the inauguration.
14
of
19
Getty Images
President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration.
15
of
19
Getty Images
President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration.
16
of
19
Getty Images
President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrive at the inauguration.
17
of
19
Screenshot/CNET
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks Wednesday during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
18
of
19
Rob Carr/Getty Images
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
19
of
19
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.
Discuss: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.