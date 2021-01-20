The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The historic inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address
Rob Carr/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his inauguration address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by )

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President as his wife Dr. Jill Biden looks on during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021.

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by )

Kamala Harris is sworn is as U.S. Vice President
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kamala Harris is sworn is as U.S. Vice President at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President of the United States as her husband Doug Emhoff looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Guests attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Guests attend the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

Flags at the Biden/Harris inauguration
Getty / Stephanie Keith / Stringer

Flags line the National Mall before the start of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Members of the National Guard gather near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden
Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at the inauguration.

Getty Images

President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration.

Getty Images

President George Bush and his wife Laura Bush arrive at the inauguration.

Getty Images

President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrive at the inauguration.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will have a turn at the podium Wednesday during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden
Screenshot/CNET

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks Wednesday during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

Jennifer Lopez looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

