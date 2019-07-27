The HP Omen X 2S' second screen is just a perk

CNET también está disponible en español.

HP Omen X 2S and pals

The company's novel dual-screen gaming laptop has some novel new accessories as well, the Photon wireless mouse and Outpost mousepad, which use Qi wireless charging.

Second screen

A 6-inch screen below the main 15-incher is for watching a stream, chatting, listening to music or monitoring your system stats via the command center. To Windows it looks just like a second monitor, which means you can drag any window down to it and display any type of content.

Command center

You can park HP's command center software on the small display to watch the hardware stats. When it's down below, though, there are features in the software you can't access.

Tiny touchscreen

The screen is about the size of a big phone's, with a similarly responsive feel.

Attractive design

It's not as sleek-looking as some other Max-Q-laptops, but it passes muster. The lid is a fingerprint nightmare, though.

Left-side ports

Two USB-A, HDMI, an Ethernet jack and a combo audio connection are on the left.

Right-side connections

On the right you'll find a USB-C/Thunderbolt connector and a third USB-A. Because the laptop lacks a DisplayPort connection, it doesn't support G-Sync on an external monitor. (G-Sync requires a connection on the GPU bus, and USB-C/Thunderbolt connections are always to the integrated GPU.)

HP Omen X 2S

HP Omen X 2S

HP Omen X 2S

HP Omen X 2S

HP Omen X 2S

HP Omen X 2S

