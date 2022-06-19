The Honor Magic 4 Pro Is an Attractive Premium Phone You Should Know

At £950, the Honor Magic 4 Pro is unquestionably priced among elite flagship rivals. Thankfully there's a lot to like in the phone that goes a long way to justifying the high price tag. Right now the phone isn't available in the US and there's no word on whether that will change. For reference though, that UK price converts to roughly $1,160 or AU$1,670.
Its design is attractive, with the cameras clustered in a circular unit in the center on the back, rather than being pushed to one side.
It's peppy in everyday use, with no annoying lag when navigating around the Android 12 interface. Demanding games like Asphalt 9: Legends and PUBG played without any noticeable slowdown.
The display measures a generous 6.81-inches and it's bright, vibrant and pin-sharp thanks to its maximum 2,848x1,312-pixel resolution. This can be set to automatically reduce down to 2,136x984-pixels in some tasks in order to preserve battery.
The body is made from metal and glass.
The display curves gently at the edge which adds to it's premium vibe.
It feel like a premium phone when you hold it in your hand.
The big circle on the back houses three main cameras; a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide and a 64-megapixel telephoto offering 3.5x optical zoom.
Shots from the main camera are bright, well-exposed and packed with detail.
Powering the phone is a 4,600-mAh battery, which is capacious enough to offer a full day of use, as long as you're careful with your phone.
The Honor Magic 4 Pro has all the best Android 2022 specs like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The Magic 4 Pro runs Android 12.