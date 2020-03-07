The GrillGun fires up your charcoal grill -- fast

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun
  • GrillGun

Behold the GrillGun

The GrillGun is a powerful gas-burning torch that can light your charcoal grill in as little as 60 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
1
of 11

Portable powerful flame

One compatible fuel source for the GrillGun is a MAPP gas canister. Typically, these canisters power handheld plumbing blowtorches. The GrillGun is not playing around.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
2
of 11

Light it up

With the gas flowing gently through the nozzle, you ignite the GrillGun by pulling the main trigger.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
3
of 11

Feel the power

There's no denying it. Having a lit GrillGun in your hands feels pretty good.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
4
of 11

Prep your briquettes

Get your grill ready by gathering all your unlit charcoal briquettes in one pile.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
5
of 11

Hit 'em with the heat

Turn the GrillGun's flame all the way up, and begin lighting the coals.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
6
of 11

Target everything

To make sure your coal pile is fully lit, hit every briquette with the GrillGun's flame.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
7
of 11

Rapid fire

Starting a charcoal grill with the GrillGun is ridiculously fast. In my experience, the process takes about 60 seconds. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
8
of 11

Time to cook

After a minute or so, charcoal in the grill was hot and ready to cook.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
9
of 11

Propane is another option

You can hook the GrillGun up to propane gas too. Here I've attached its hose (included) to a standard 15-pound tank. The gadget is also compatible with small 1-pound propane canisters.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
10
of 11

Lights lump charcoal too

You can use the GrillGun to ignite lump charcoal too. That means getting your kamado going takes a few minutes, not 30.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET
11
of 11
Now Reading

The GrillGun fires up your charcoal grill -- fast

Up Next

14 smart doorbells to watch over your front stoop

Latest Stories

Poop problems? The FODMAP diet could fix it

Poop problems? The FODMAP diet could fix it

by
If you're worried about your online privacy, this is the browser to use

If you're worried about your online privacy, this is the browser to use

by
2020 Ford EcoSport: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

2020 Ford EcoSport: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

by
Do this with your old Android phone

Do this with your old Android phone

by
We tested all three of Dell's 15-inch gaming laptops and one was a clear price-to-performance winner

We tested all three of Dell's 15-inch gaming laptops and one was a clear price-to-performance winner

by