The GrillGun fires up your charcoal grill -- fast

The GrillGun is a powerful gas-burning torch that can light your charcoal grill in as little as 60 seconds.
One compatible fuel source for the GrillGun is a MAPP gas canister. Typically, these canisters power handheld plumbing blowtorches. The GrillGun is not playing around.
With the gas flowing gently through the nozzle, you ignite the GrillGun by pulling the main trigger.
There's no denying it. Having a lit GrillGun in your hands feels pretty good.
Get your grill ready by gathering all your unlit charcoal briquettes in one pile.
Turn the GrillGun's flame all the way up, and begin lighting the coals.
To make sure your coal pile is fully lit, hit every briquette with the GrillGun's flame.
Starting a charcoal grill with the GrillGun is ridiculously fast. In my experience, the process takes about 60 seconds.
After a minute or so, charcoal in the grill was hot and ready to cook.
You can hook the GrillGun up to propane gas too. Here I've attached its hose (included) to a standard 15-pound tank. The gadget is also compatible with small 1-pound propane canisters.
You can use the GrillGun to ignite lump charcoal too. That means getting your kamado going takes a few minutes, not 30.