The Galaxy S10 is just around the corner, here's what it may look like

Get ready for Galaxy S10

Ten years of Samsung's Galaxy S phone means Samsung could have something special in store for the Galaxy S10. Last year's Galaxy S9 (shown here) looked a lot like the Galaxy S8 from 2017, but this year's flagship could be very different.

Read: All the Galaxy S10 rumors here

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
1
of 24

Galaxy S10

This image was posted by tipster Evan Blass, who claims it's an early picture of the Samsung Galaxy S10 in the wild. If true, it's one of the first non-rendered images of the Galaxy S10 we've seen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Evan BlassRead the article
2
of 24

Infinity-O display

Samsung revealed its new "Infinity-O" display at a developer conference (seen third from the left). The design features a punch-hole style cutout for the front facing camera. Rumors say that this display may come to the Galaxy S10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Juan Garzon / CNETRead the article
3
of 24

Samsung Galaxy A8S

The first phone to officially get the Infinity-O display is the Samsung Galaxy A8S (seen here). If the rumors are true, the front of the Galaxy S10 could look a lot like the Galaxy A8S.

Published:Caption:Photo:SamsungRead the article
4
of 24

Galaxy S10 render

Here's what the Galaxy S10 could look like with that Infinity-O display, as imagined by tech YouTuber Dave Lee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Dave Lee/YouTubeRead the article
5
of 24

Galaxy S10 Plus

There may also be a larger Galaxy S10 Plus model, as with previous Galaxy S generations. This plus-size variant is rumored to come with two front cameras instead of one, which would make the front of the phone look a little different, as shown here by phone tipster Ice Universe.

Published:Caption:Photo:@universeiceRead the article
6
of 24

Galaxy S10 Plus render

Phone-renderer Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) collaborated with 91Mobiles to create a 360-degree video of the Galaxy S10 Plus based on rumors. You can watch it here.

Published:Caption:Photo:OnLeaks x 91MobilesRead the article
7
of 24

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

Here's what the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus may look like next to each other. These renders were made by Phone Arena.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phone ArenaRead the article
8
of 24

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

For a more in depth comparison, Phone Arena also compared the (rumored) dimensions of the two phones.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phone ArenaRead the article
9
of 24

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

And here's another render from Phone Arena showing just how much screen space the phones could get.

Published:Caption:Photo:Phone ArenaRead the article
10
of 24

Galaxy S10 Lite

It's rumored that the S10 lineup may include an affordable Galaxy S10 Lite option as well. Ice Universe created this mockup to show what the Galaxy S10 Lite could look like (with no curved edges, thicker bezels, etc.).

Published:Caption:Photo:@universeiceRead the article
11
of 24

Galaxy S10 render

Concept Creator made his own mockup of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. You can see more renders and angles in this video.

Published:Caption:Photo:Concept CreatorRead the article
12
of 24

In-display fingerprint reader

Samsung is also rumored to put an in-display fingerprint reader on the Galaxy S10, a first for the Galaxy S line. If this is true, the back of the phone won't have a physical fingerprint reader. A render from OnLeaks depicts this on the Galaxy S10 Plus. It also shows four rear cameras.

Published:Caption:Photo:OnLeaksRead the article
13
of 24

Headphone jack?

This purported Galaxy S10 case was shared by Ice Universe. In the video you can see there's a hole for the 3.5mm headphone jack. Does that mean the Galaxy S10 will keep the jack?

Published:Caption:Photo:@universeiceRead the article
14
of 24

Galaxy S10 mockup

This isn't a real-life picture of the S10 Plus, it's an Oppo Find X that Ice Universe altered to look like a Galaxy S10 Plus. Still, the phone looks pretty sweet.

Published:Caption:Photo:@universeiceRead the article
15
of 24

Galaxy S10 lineup

Case-makers often come up with their own renders of upcoming phones based on the dimensions they are given. Here we see renders made by Oxilar for the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10 Lite.

Published:Caption:Photo:OlixarRead the article
16
of 24

Galaxy S10 lineup

Phone tipster Evan Blass posted these mockups. He says they're from a case-maker's expectations.

Published:Caption:Photo:Evan BlassRead the article
17
of 24

Galaxy S10 case

Here's another Galaxy S10 render from a phone case company, this time from Ghostek.

Published:Caption:Photo:GhostekRead the article
18
of 24

Samsung's One UI over Android

Samsung unveiled One UI, its new smartphone user interface, in November. Samsung confirmed with CNET that this UI will come to future phones in the coming year. That would extend to the Galaxy S10, influencing the way the phone's apps and menus look. One UI runs over Android Pie (Android 9) and higher.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
19
of 24

Galaxy S10 with One UI

These renders were created by Ben Geskin, showing what the Galaxy S10 could look like with Samsung's One UI. Note the three possible placements for the front-facing camera with the Infinity-O display.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
20
of 24

Galaxy S10, S9 and iPhone XS Max

Geskin also posted a comparison shot showing the potential size and design differences of the Galaxy S10 next to the Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS Max. Again, this is based solely on rumors.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
21
of 24

Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

Here Geskin adds Samsung's Settings menu to his S10 and S10 Plus renders. These renders show how the status bar could look next to the punch-hole camera.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
22
of 24

Galaxy S10 with two front-facing cameras

This render by Geskin adds a little more detail to the S10 vs. iPhone XS Max comparison, including a wider opening for the Galaxy S10's two front-facing cameras, if that rumor holds water.

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
23
of 24

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus renders

See all the rumored specs -- and what we know for sure -- in CNET's Galaxy S10 and S 10 Plus roundup. (Renders by Ben Geskin).

Published:Caption:Photo:@venyageskin1Read the article
24
of 24
