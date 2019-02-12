Frigidaire FGIP2468 mixes style and power with Dual Orbit Clean feature

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-1
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-8
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-3
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-2
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-5
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-4
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-7
  • frigidaire-gallery-fgip2468-product-photos-6

Pocket beauty

The Frigidaire FGIP2468 offers bags of style for a reasonable price. And it should be good at cleaning and drying as well. 

Click through to see the new features that look like they'll make Frigidaire's latest a powerful performer. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
1
of 8

Options galore

Like its predecessor, the FGID2466QF, this Frigidaire model offers a range of cycles so you can pick the one that best suits your dishes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
2
of 8

OrbitClean

Pick a cycle, and Frigidaire's wheel of water jets will go to work. This wheel is called OrbitClean. It sits on a spinning arm at the bottom of the machine and spins itself. The goal is to spray into the corners of the machine and hit your dishes with water from multiple angles. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
3
of 8

A second water wheel

Frigidaire introduced the OrbitClean feature on its previous flagship model, and it did help the dishwasher perform admirably in our cleaning tests.

The latest OrbitClean has a refined design to propel water with more intensity. Frigidaire also added a second OrbitClean water wheel. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
4
of 8

Dual OrbitClean

In addition to the OrbitClean at the bottom of the tub, the FGIP2468 puts one beneath the upper rack as well. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
5
of 8

MaxBoost Dry

The FGIP2468 also has a cool new drying technique. A heating element at the bottom of the dishwasher combines with cool air blowing from the top. The heat rises and the fan at the top uses room-temperature air to blow the condensation into a vent. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
6
of 8

Faster and faster

Thanks to the new cleaning and drying features, the FGIP2468 is supposedly faster than previous models without losing any effectiveness. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
7
of 8

Ready to clean

The Frigidaire FGIP2468 is available now on the company's site. You can find it in stainless steel or black stainless finishes. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

Frigidaire FGIP2468 mixes style and power with Dual Orbit Clean feature

Up Next

The 15 coolest things you can do with your Amazon Echo

Latest Stories

Valentine's Day heartbreaks: MoviePass, Game Boy and more tech that tested our love

Valentine's Day heartbreaks: MoviePass, Game Boy and more tech that tested our love

by
Grammys 2019: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

Grammys 2019: Start time, livestream, nominees, performances and more

by
NASA Mars rover Opportunity earns heartbreaking eulogies: 'I'm crying'

NASA Mars rover Opportunity earns heartbreaking eulogies: 'I'm crying'

by
NASA Mars rover Opportunity, resilient Red Planet explorer, officially dead

NASA Mars rover Opportunity, resilient Red Planet explorer, officially dead

by
Batman teaming with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for animated movie

Batman teaming with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for animated movie

by