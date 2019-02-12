Frigidaire FGIP2468 mixes style and power with Dual Orbit Clean feature

Pick a cycle, and Frigidaire's wheel of water jets will go to work. This wheel is called OrbitClean. It sits on a spinning arm at the bottom of the machine and spins itself. The goal is to spray into the corners of the machine and hit your dishes with water from multiple angles.
The FGIP2468 also has a cool new drying technique. A heating element at the bottom of the dishwasher combines with cool air blowing from the top. The heat rises and the fan at the top uses room-temperature air to blow the condensation into a vent.