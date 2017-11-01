The Frigidaire FGID2476SF combines classy looks with EvenDry

CNET también está disponible en español.

The stainless finish of the Frigidaire FGID2476SF will resist your fingerprints. The hidden control panel makes this $850 model look like a high-end dishwasher. Plus, it's new EvenDry feature helps the dishwasher give your dishes a shine. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET
Read full review

The door holds its angle when you want to leave it partially open, and the touch control panel is responsive. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The FGID2476SF has six cycles you can choose from and a way to save your preferred settings. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

EvenDry works best when you give the FGID2476SF time for the "heat" dry option. Scour, Surge, and Spray are essentially high, medium, and low water pressure, respectively. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The display on the right of the control panel will give you an estimate of the cycle time as you pick your options. The cycle averaged 150 minutes on normal with no extra time for heating added. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The back two rows of the rack fold down. The FGID2476SF holds 14 place settings. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The upper rack raises and lowers a couple of inches. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The front half of the middle two columns fold down on the upper rack. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

Frigidaire's stem holders are great as always. They'll keep your wine glasses firmly in place. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The circle of water jets at the bottom of the tub -- called OrbitClean -- circulate water effectively. The FGID2476SF didn't miss any spots in our testing. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Chris Monroe/CNET

The FGID2476SF struggled with redeposit, but scrubbed coffee and egg stains clean. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The FGID2476SF isn't as good of a cleaner as some similarly priced competition, but if you scrape your dishes, it'll handle the rest. 

Caption by: / Photo by: Steve Conaway/CNET
The Frigidaire FGID2476SF combines classy looks with EvenDry

Published:
