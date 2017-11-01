The Frigidaire FGID2476SF combines classy looks with EvenDry

CNET también está disponible en español.
The stainless finish of the Frigidaire FGID2476SF will resist your fingerprints. The hidden control panel makes this $850 model look like a high-end dishwasher. Plus, it's new EvenDry feature helps the dishwasher give your dishes a shine.
The door holds its angle when you want to leave it partially open, and the touch control panel is responsive.
The FGID2476SF has six cycles you can choose from and a way to save your preferred settings.
EvenDry works best when you give the FGID2476SF time for the "heat" dry option. Scour, Surge, and Spray are essentially high, medium, and low water pressure, respectively.
The display on the right of the control panel will give you an estimate of the cycle time as you pick your options. The cycle averaged 150 minutes on normal with no extra time for heating added.
The back two rows of the rack fold down. The FGID2476SF holds 14 place settings.
The upper rack raises and lowers a couple of inches.
The front half of the middle two columns fold down on the upper rack.
Frigidaire's stem holders are great as always. They'll keep your wine glasses firmly in place.
The circle of water jets at the bottom of the tub -- called OrbitClean -- circulate water effectively. The FGID2476SF didn't miss any spots in our testing.
The FGID2476SF struggled with redeposit, but scrubbed coffee and egg stains clean.
The FGID2476SF isn't as good of a cleaner as some similarly priced competition, but if you scrape your dishes, it'll handle the rest.