The craziest things Samsung's ever made

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • Korean Little Monks Make Visit To Everland Amusement Park
  • Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016
  • s-skin2
  • s-skin
  • South Korean army K9 Thunder 155mm self-
  • SKOREA-NKOREA-MILITARY
  • A sentry robot freezes a hypothetical in
  • unspoil-me
  • South Korea, Seoul, Samsung Medical Center, air ambulance taking of
  • SKOREA- HEALTH-MERS-SAMSUNG
  • Ultra-Large Container Ship MOL Triumph Arrives At Hamburg Port
  • The Samsung Everland, South Korea's larg
  • TOPSHOT-SKOREA-CHINA-DIPLOMACY-ANIMAL-PANDA
  • gettyimages-1096562
  • South Korea's champions Samsung Lions ce
  • presence-sensor
  • UAE-ARTS-ARCHITECTURE
  • The Samsung Studio At SXSW 2016

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung is known for a lot of things, like phones and TVs.

But the South Korean corporation, founded 80 years ago, has also made some things you might not expect, from military equipment to skyscrapers to ... what to call these ... "face gadgets."

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
1
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung introduced the Welt (short for Wellness Belt) at CES in 2016. The belt monitors the user's steps and waistline with an app.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: David Becker/Getty Images
2
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

The S-Skin device delivers purportedly healing wavelengths of LED light. It also measures hydration and redness and delivers that data to a synced S-Skin app.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Samsung
3
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

The app recommends skincare products, which are then delivered directly into the skin through microneedles in S-Skin stickers.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Samsung
4
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Earlier this century, Samsung Techwin built a line of 155mm Howitzer tanks, dubbed K9 Thunder, for the South Korean military.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: AFP/Getty Images
5
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

The tank's main weapon has a claimed firing range of more than 46 miles. 

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
6
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

This machine-gun-toting sentry robot was developed by Samsung Techwin and Korea University. The robot, named the SGR-1, helps human counterparts keep an eye on the Demilitarized Zone. It can reportedly strike targets up to 2 miles away.

Samsung sold off its Techwin arm in 2014.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: AFP/Getty Images
7
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

This Samsung QLED ad claims it can erase the memory of TV spoilers via hypnosis, for a totally fresh binge-watching experience. Here is an account of one CNET writer's experience with the platform.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Samsung
8
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung stopped making helicopters in 1999, but you can still catch a glimpse of its aeronautics work flying around the Samsung Medical Center in Seoul.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Universal Images Group/Getty Images
9
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung built and operates a hospital, called Samsung Medical Center, in southern Seoul. The facility comprises a hospital and a cancer center.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
10
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung Heavy Industries builds large container ships, oil tankers and drill ships.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images
11
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung C&T built and operates Everland, South Korea's largest amusement park. The park fields more than 7 million visitors annually.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
12
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

ZooTopia, the animal attraction portion of Samsung's Everland, is home to two giant pandas, a state gift from China. Le Bao, the male, is seen here playing with his ice birthday cake.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP/Getty Images
13
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

The Suwon Samsung Bluewings football club was founded in December 1995 by, yes, Samsung. The team plays in the K League 1, South Korea's top-level league.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Getty Images
14
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

The Samsung Lions were founded in 1982 as one of the original KBO League teams. They have 12 league championships including, most recently, the 2015 title.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images
15
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung's SmartThings sensors can keep you posted about the location of cars, pets and even family members. Users can receive notifications whenever a sensor comes within or exits a particular range from a main hub.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Samsung
16
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung's construction division completed Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower in 2008. It is the tallest skyscraper in the world at 2,722 feet.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images
17
of 18

Wait a sec: Samsung makes what?!

Samsung Welt

Samsung S-Skin

S-Skin stickers

Samsung tanks

K9 Thunder

A machine-gun robot

Samsung's hypnosis platform

Samsung helicopters

Speaking of that medical center...

Ultralarge container ships

Samsung's own theme park

Samsung's animals

Samsung makes ... soccer?

Samsung also makes baseball

Samsung makes 'presence sensors'

Samsung's blue tower

And it makes festivals

Samsung created a three-day music festival-within-a-festival at the 2016 SXSW showcase in Austin. The event, called the "Galaxy Life Fest," included musical performances, food trucks and rewards for Galaxy smartphone owners.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images
18
of 18
Now Reading

The craziest things Samsung's ever made

Up Next

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

Latest Stories

Nintendo's new chief sees $1B future in mobile gaming

Nintendo's new chief sees $1B future in mobile gaming

by
Disney's VR 'force jacket' sends snakes wriggling over your body

Disney's VR 'force jacket' sends snakes wriggling over your body

by
Winnebago will build electric bloodmobiles, mulls battery-powered RVs

Winnebago will build electric bloodmobiles, mulls battery-powered RVs

by
Facebook and RED partner on professional VR camera

Facebook and RED partner on professional VR camera

by
Winds of Winter: Read the next Game of Thrones book now

Winds of Winter: Read the next Game of Thrones book now

by
Amazon now offers Alexa-centric home security with no fees

Amazon now offers Alexa-centric home security with no fees

by