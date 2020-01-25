The coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

A never-before-seen virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has, as of Jan. 25, infected over 1,300 Chinese citizens with a pneumonia-like illness and claimed more than 40 lives. The disease is causing alarm worldwide, with cases also reported in countries including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States and Australia.
Here are some scenes from around the globe as scientists and citizens struggle to understand and contain the illness.
Zhou Qiong, a doctor in the department of respiratory medicine at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, is a member of an "assault team" formed to fight the coronavirus. The hospital is affiliated with Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
Diggers excavate for a new 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan, China, on Saturday, Jan. 25. The temporary hospital will help accommodate a growing number of coronavirus patients and is expected to be completed on Feb. 3.
Wary of the coronavirus, Hong Kong citizens wear surgical masks in public. With the Lunar New Year holidays around the corner, many citizens are canceling trips to China and proceeding with caution. On Saturday, Hong Kong declared a citywide emergency, its highest warning level, canceling all official Chinese New Year celebrations and extending school breaks for the holiday until Feb. 17.
A worker in protective gear in Seoul, South Korea, sprays disinfectant in a train on Jan. 24 amid rising public concerns over the spread of China's Wuhan coronavirus, which medical experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human.
A notice at Japan's Narita airport on Jan. 24 informs of a canceled flight to Wuhan, China. Japan is a popular travel destination for Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but on Jan. 25 China said it would clamp down on travel for some of its citizens heading abroad, including suspending tour groups and temporarily halting the sale of flight and hotel packages.
Virologist Sandro Halbe looks at cell culture dishes in a lab at the Institute of Virology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany on Jan. 24. Virologists at the university are involved in the development of a vaccine to combat the lung pathogen.
An environmental activist pickets in front of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow on Jan. 24 demanding a thorough screening of passengers arriving from Southeast Asia. The coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Tourists in Scotland wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle on Jan. 24. It's been confirmed that 14 people in Scotland with symptoms have tested negative for the coronavirus. A daily incident management team has been created by the Scottish government to monitor the developing situation.
A face mask can be seen in a meeting room of the "Task Force Infectiology" at Munich Airport. The task force fights against contagious illnesses like SARS, swine flu, measles and chickenpox. Soon it may be battling the new coronavirus from China.