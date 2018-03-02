The coolest things we shot with a thermal camera at MWC

CNET también está disponible en español.
The new S61 phone by CAT features a Flir thermal-imaging camera. This means you can take photos that show how hot or cold different things are around you.
Sure, it might be a tool designed to help plumbers work out where a blockage in a heat pipe might be, but to us it's an excuse to pretend we're the predator seeking out our enemies in thermal vision.
I took the phone around Barcelona to see what Spain's coolest city looks like through the S61's lens.
First up, this copy of the wonderful CNET magazine on a newsstand. I have no idea why the top is cooler than the bottom.
A selfie, of course. While my face is hot, the cooler lenses of my glasses stops that heat reaching the camera, resulting in them looking like sunglasses.
Using thermal vision, you can see the hand heat-print I left on this chair seat. The print is invisible to the naked eye.
Two Samsung phones, one of which is running a benchmark and therefore warming up more than the other.
A man and his dog.
One of the Canon C100 cameras used by our video production team.
Someone browsing the ham selection at Barcelona's La Boqueria food market.
This fountain in the centre of Barcelona.
A cold, rainy day, but the figures walking in the street light up perfectly in thermal vision.
Using a different colour scheme this time: This hot hand shows up bright red, holding the dark blue block of ice.
The outside of the Fira convention centre where MWC takes place. Those stands are Google's Android huts.
A lovely latte.
Dogs are adorable even in heat vision.
Figures cross a street at night.
Shoppers in the food market.
A hot hand clutches a cold beer.
I traced the CNET logo onto this stool. The heat left behind by my finger was still visible in thermal mode.
A Barcelona Metro train.
Drinkers relax in a bar.
A hot coffee.
People sit outside a restaurant. The bright yellow pillars are outdoor heaters.
Me and CNET's Jessica Dolcourt waving hello.