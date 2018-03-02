The coolest things we shot with a thermal camera at MWC

CNET también está disponible en español.

The Latest New Products Must-See
  • flir-20180228t203323
  • flir-20180228t183158
  • flir-20180228t183034
  • flir-20180301t123633
  • flir-20180228t132053
  • flir-20180301t113311
  • flir-20180301t105353
  • flir-20180228t133144
  • flir-20180228t162131
  • flir-20180228t112743
  • flir-20180228t162044
  • flir-20180301t123742
  • flir-20180301t123559
  • flir-20180228t201707
  • flir-20180301t113326
  • flir-20180228t203107
  • flir-20180228t183104
  • flir-20180228t151114
  • flir-20180228t182354
  • flir-20180228t161539
  • flir-20180228t133158
  • flir-20180228t132203
The new S61 phone by CAT features a Flir thermal-imaging camera. This means you can take photos that show how hot or cold different things are around you.

Sure, it might be a tool designed to help plumbers work out where a blockage in a heat pipe might be, but to us it's an excuse to pretend we're the predator seeking out our enemies in thermal vision.

I took the phone around Barcelona to see what Spain's coolest city looks like through the S61's lens.

First up, this copy of the wonderful CNET magazine on a newsstand. I have no idea why the top is cooler than the bottom.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A selfie, of course. While my face is hot, the cooler lenses of my glasses stops that heat reaching the camera, resulting in them looking like sunglasses.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Using thermal vision, you can see the hand heat-print I left on this chair seat. The print is invisible to the naked eye.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Two Samsung phones, one of which is running a benchmark and therefore warming up more than the other. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A man and his dog.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

One of the Canon C100 cameras used by our video production team. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Someone browsing the ham selection at Barcelona's La Boqueria food market.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

This fountain in the centre of Barcelona. 

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A cold, rainy day, but the figures walking in the street light up perfectly in thermal vision.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Using a different colour scheme this time: This hot hand shows up bright red, holding the dark blue block of ice.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The outside of the Fira convention centre where MWC takes place. Those stands are Google's Android huts.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A lovely latte.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Dogs are adorable even in heat vision.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Figures cross a street at night.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Shoppers in the food market.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A hot hand clutches a cold beer.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

I traced the CNET logo onto this stool. The heat left behind by my finger was still visible in thermal mode.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A Barcelona Metro train.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Drinkers relax in a bar.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A hot coffee.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

People sit outside a restaurant. The bright yellow pillars are outdoor heaters.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Me and CNET's Jessica Dolcourt waving hello.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET
The coolest things we shot with a thermal camera at MWC

