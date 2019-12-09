The coolest stuff at Walmart for $100

When it comes to shopping at Walmart, you don't need to spend a lot of money to find something cool. These craveworthy, $100-and-under finds are proof.
To start: The Amazfit Bip, a "remarkable bargain" of a fitness smartwatch (per CNET's own Scott Stein) with a full-color screen, features heartrate monitoring, GPS, weeks' long battery life and more, all for $79.
Luxe Bidet 320 Neo, $60
The Luxe Bidet 120 Neo has always proved to be popular with shoppers at our sister site, The Guide. This upgraded model, the Luxe Bidet 320 Neo, features a warm-water spray. It's a nice touch in those cold winter months.
Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones, $49
Let's face it: Most bargain headphones sound terrible. But that's not the case with the Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones, a comfortable "no-name" pair with well-defined bass, good clarity and 24-hour battery life.
Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker, $69
The Bose SoundLink Micro is an IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive bass and maximum portability with 6-hour battery life. And it really is micro -- this thing measures just 3.75 inches by 3.75 inches.
Whistle Go Health & Location Tracker, $100
The Whistle Go tracker, akin to an Apple Watch for dogs, offers real-time location tracking and wellness. But note that you'll need to tack on a $6.95 to $9.95 monthly AT&T subscription to get the most out of it.
Ring Video Doorbell, $100
Sure, when it comes to smart doorbells, we like the $229 Google Hello best. But don't sleep on the original 720p Ring Video Doorbell, the most affordable way to keep tabs on who's showing up at your front door.
JBL Flip 4 Speaker, $80
The JBL Flip 4, "one of the best speakers in its size and price class," per CNET's David Carnoy, is waterproof with 12-hour battery life. There's the newer Flip 5 (it has slightly better sound and battery life), but this speaker costs $40 less.
Philips Hue White Starter Kit, $80
Want to get started with smart lighting? The Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit is "one of the best-developed DIY smart-home platforms money can buy," says CNET's Ry Crist, "and this white-light starter kit is your most affordable entry point."
Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones, $89
These Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones offer "very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones, reliable operation, and strong battery life (12 hours), thanks to Apple's W1 chip." Not bad for less than $100.