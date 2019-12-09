The coolest stuff at Walmart for $100

CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazfit Bip, $79

When it comes to shopping at Walmart, you don't need to spend a lot of money to find something cool. These craveworthy, $100-and-under finds are proof.

To start: The Amazfit Bip, a "remarkable bargain" of a fitness smartwatch (per CNET's own Scott Stein) with a full-color screen, features heartrate monitoring, GPS, weeks' long battery life and more, all for $79.

Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster, $70

This high-powered Nerf blaster comes with 40 high-impact rounds that fire at 100 feet per second, so it's definitely only for kids 14 and up.

Sega Genesis Mini, $50

The '90s are back! The Sega Genesis Mini retro console comes with 40 classic games built in, including Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2, Earthworm Jim, Streets of Rage 2, Phantasy Star IV and Shining Force.

Pokemon Sword and Shield, $60

This year's hottest Nintendo Switch game is actually a pair of games: Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Luxe Bidet 320 Neo, $60

The Luxe Bidet 120 Neo has always proved to be popular with shoppers at our sister site, The Guide. This upgraded model, the Luxe Bidet 320 Neo, features a warm-water spray. It's a nice touch in those cold winter months.

NordicTrack Recovery Massage Gun, $100

We love the $600 Theragun G3 Pro (and our readers do too), but if you're looking for a similar device at a much lower price point, check out the under-$100 NordicTrack Recovery Massage Gun.

Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones, $49

Let's face it: Most bargain headphones sound terrible. But that's not the case with the Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones, a comfortable "no-name" pair with well-defined bass, good clarity and 24-hour battery life.

Marvel Legends Electronic Infinity Gauntlet, $100

This high-quality Infinity Gauntlet that you can wear (hell yeah) features glowing Infinity Stones and movie-inspired sound effects.

Belmint Foot Spa Massager, $67

Kind of like a jacuzzi for your feet, this Belmint Foot Spa Massager combines motorized rollers with a bubbling warm water bath that Walmart.com reviewers just can't get enough of.

Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker, $69

The Bose SoundLink Micro is an IPX7 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive bass and maximum portability with 6-hour battery life. And it really is micro -- this thing measures just 3.75 inches by 3.75 inches.

Sphero BB-8 App-Enabled Droid, $70

This adorable interactive Star Wars droid can be controlled from your smart phone via voice command. If you're interested, know that Disney has discontinued its licensing deal with Sphero, so this could be your last chance to pick this toy up.

Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid, $65

If you're looking for a classic Star Wars droid to control by smartphone instead, check out this app-enabled R2-D2 that comes complete with all the glorious beeps and boops you remember.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3, $100

The best way to describe the Click and Grow Smart Garden 3? It's like a Keurig, but for plants. This model comes with 3 basil capsules to start your indoor garden off right.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $50

How do you take a breakfast sandwich maker, an already unnecessarily luxurious single-use kitchen gadget, to the next level? By adding dual sandwich technology, of course.

Whistle Go Health & Location Tracker, $100

The Whistle Go tracker, akin to an Apple Watch for dogs, offers real-time location tracking and wellness. But note that you'll need to tack on a $6.95 to $9.95 monthly AT&T subscription to get the most out of it.

Nerf Rival Star Wars Stormtrooper Blaster, $100

This bolt-action Nerf blaster turns you into a First Order Stormtrooper. (Just hope you have better aim than those guys.)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Kit, $100

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, a new-school take on old-school instant photography, comes with an accessory kit that includes enough film for 40 shots.

Fitbit Inspire, $60

This entry-level touchscreen Fitbit automatically recognizes workouts (including swimming) and tracks your sleep too, all with 5-day battery life.

Celestron AstroMaster, $80

This easy-to-use telescope includes a clamp for your smartphone, so you can record video and take pictures of the night sky.

Google Nest Hub, $80

Here's something you can't buy on Amazon: the Google Nest Hub, the smart display that's "still the one to beat," per our own Andrew Gebhart.

6-Quart Instant Pot, $49

This pressure cooker with a cult following is ridiculously versatile: You can even use it to make cakes, lipbalm and popcorn. Seriously.

Ring Video Doorbell, $100

Sure, when it comes to smart doorbells, we like the $229 Google Hello best. But don't sleep on the original 720p Ring Video Doorbell, the most affordable way to keep tabs on who's showing up at your front door.

JBL Flip 4 Speaker, $80

The JBL Flip 4, "one of the best speakers in its size and price class," per CNET's David Carnoy, is waterproof with 12-hour battery life. There's the newer Flip 5 (it has slightly better sound and battery life), but this speaker costs $40 less.

Lego Architecture New York City Model Kit, $30

Every iconic building in this 598-piece Lego set is scaled true to life, so you can better appreciate the New York City skyline.

Lego Star Wars Yoda, $100

Consisting of a whopping 1,771 pieces, this Star Wars Lego set of Yoda with a posable head, along with moving fingers and toes, is definitely not for beginners.

Lume Cube Air, $70

The secret to good photography and YouTube video is lighting, lighting, lighting. And that's what the app-enabled Lume Cube Air is all about -- it's our pick for the best mobile light.

Nerf N-Strike Elite HyperFire Blaster, $100

This fast-AF motorized Nerf dart blaster has a 25-dart rapid-fire drum.

Mermaid Tail Fin, $85

Ever want to know what it's like to swim around like a mermaid? Well then, this is your buy. It comes in a wide range of colors, too.

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Dog DNA Kit, $70

The Wisdom Panel Dog DNA kit reveals your doggo's breed ancestry back three generations, and provides unique DNA-based insights into their appearance, behavior, and wellness needs.

Philips Hue White Starter Kit, $80

Want to get started with smart lighting? The Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit is "one of the best-developed DIY smart-home platforms money can buy," says CNET's Ry Crist, "and this white-light starter kit is your most affordable entry point."

Polaroid Zip Instant Photo Printer, $100

This wireless photo printer, compatible with both Android and iOS, prints smudge-free photos in 2- and 3-inch sizes. It's a real hit at parties!

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones, $89

These Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones offer "very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones, reliable operation, and strong battery life (12 hours), thanks to Apple's W1 chip." Not bad for less than $100.

'Do What You Love' Neon Sign, $79

It's the secret to happiness, sculpted into a 14-inch neon sign.

Saachi Roti and Tortilla Maker, $54

Want to take your tortilla game to the next level? This non-stick device makes fresh tortillas from masa harina... or just warms up the tortillas you buy at the store. No judgment.

Syma X5C Drone Quadcopter, $61

The Syma X5C Drone, hailed by CNET's Joshua Goldman as "an incredible bargain for a camera drone," flies for 7 to 10 minutes on a 90-minute charge.

Costway Tabletop Fireplace, $55

This ethanol-fueled portable fireplace adds serious ambiance to any location, indoors and out.

Vankyo Leisure 3 Mini Projector, $85

The popular 1080p Vankyo Leisure 3 projector can turn any wall into a 170-inch viewing screen for your favorite games and movies. Now THIS is how you do outdoor movie night right.

Victrola 4-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player, $85

Vinyl is making a huge comeback these days. This Victrola 4-in-1 plays all your favorite records, has built in AM/FM radio and can stream songs from your phone via Bluetooth.

