The coolest Father's Day gifts we found on Etsy

Want to support small businesses and makers while you shop? Here's a look at our favorite gifts on Etsy for the tech-savvy dad in your life.

Father's Day is this Sunday. We have plenty of gadgets to recommend, but if you're looking for something a bit more bespoke, Etsy is where you want to shop. To that end, we found a more than a dozen great gift ideas, many of which can be personalized, too. 

Let's start with a home base for everything dad carries around in his pockets. He can put this all-in-one docking station by the front door or on his dresser. It starts at $33, but you can pay extra for custom engraving. 

All his cords, plugs and batteries can be kept tidy in this leather tech organizer ($114).

This stand ($55 before engraving) is an elegant way to hold your game controller and headphones.

If Dad does a lot of work from the couch, it may be nice for him to have a fancy wooden lap-desk like this $139 model.

For fans of The Mandalorian, we bring you... The Dadalorian T-shirt ($21).

This wooden remote holder ($25) can be personalized for an extra fee, too.

Does your dad sport a beard? Check out these XL masks custom-made for beards in a variety of fabrics, starting at $19.50.

If you're chipping in with siblings and want to splurge on a total desk makeover, he might love this walnut set ($299).

Is your dad's desk dimly lit? Does he love vintage industrial design? This is a great deal ($44) on a cool desk lamp-caddy combo.

Here's a three-in-one charger for the dad who is deep into Apple gear ($79).

Dad can show his geek cred with these keychains made from recycled circuitboards (around $5 each).

Dad will feel like a king scrolling and clicking around on this unique leather mousepad ($55).

Choose oak or walnut for the finish of this personalized wireless charger ($99 including engraving).

Get up to 12 or 30 characters in the personalization of this leather camera strap ($82 with personalization, $51 without).

You can select the controller of his favorite gaming system and the background color of the fabric on this customized $8 cloth mask.

This classy business card holder ($28) has a cool circuit-board design.

If your dad uses a laptop with a second monitor and keyboard attached, he might dig this elegant wood stand ($149) to slide his keyboard underneath.

This laptop stand ($89) can adjust so as to level your laptop's screen alongside another monitor or lower the angle and type comfortably.

If Dad only takes his Apple Watch off when he sleeps or showers, perhaps this $46 charging stand he can put by the bed or in the bathroom is just the thing.

Here's a cool upcycled hard drive clock ($39) for Dads living that #ITlife.

Zeros and ones and zeros, oh my! This $23 mask covers dad's face while making a binary fashion statement. 

Techy dads will get a kick out of these upcycled organizers ($39) made from old circuit boards. 

Messy desk? Dad can add this $29 organizer to the top or side edge to keep cables sorted.

If your dad hates taking off and putting on his Apple Watch, perhaps this $28 elastic band will be right up his alley.

Check out this beautiful phone stand ($41) made of reclaimed Colorado Aspen wood. Choose one with or without a hole for your charging cable. 

