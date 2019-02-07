The colorful Barsys will automatically whip up your favorite cocktail

CNET también está disponible en español.
Ir a español
Don't show this again
CNET
Best Products
Versus
Best Headphones
Best Laptops
Best Phones
Best TVs
Best Speakers
Best Routers
Best Smart Home
Best Tablets
Best Refrigerators
Best Washing Machines
Best Digital Cameras
Best Hard Drives
Best Printers
Best Wearable Tech
Best AV Receivers
Best iPhone Apps
Best Media Streamers
Best Dishwashers
Best Coffee Machines
Reviews
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Media Streamers
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Speakers
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
5G
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
CNET Top 5
How To
Tech Today
News
Special Features
Most Popular
Product Videos
3:59
CNET Podcasts
How To
Tipster
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Streaming TV
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
Guide to smart living
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Car Audio
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Fuel-Efficient Cars
Hybrids
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Prev
Next
Prev
Next
Happy hour
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
1
of
8
Your drinks
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
2
of
8
Mixers
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
3
of
8
Fill it up
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
4
of
8
Locked into place
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
5
of
8
Get pouring
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
6
of
8
Searching recipes
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
7
of
8
Your robot bartender awaits
Published:
February 7, 2019
Caption:
Andrew Gebhart
See More
8
of
8
Now Reading
The colorful Barsys will automatically whip up your favorite cocktail
Up Next
The 15 coolest things you can do with your Amazon Echo
Latest Stories
This 5-quart slow-cooker is only $10 after rebate
This 5-quart slow-cooker is only $10 after rebate
by
Rick Broida
Enter for your chance to win* a Samsung Galaxy S9 and 2 months of service
Enter for your chance to win* a Samsung Galaxy S9 and 2 months of service
by
Rick Broida
Sprint sues AT&T over 'deceptive' 5G E branding
Sprint sues AT&T over 'deceptive' 5G E branding
by
Sean Keane
Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago
Mopar outfits the 2019 Ram 2500 HD with extra accessories in Chicago
by
Jake Holmes
Amazon's Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer is blackmailing him with nude photos
Amazon's Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer is blackmailing him with nude photos
by
Steven Musil