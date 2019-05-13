The best gas grills you can buy today

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • grill-testing-10
  • grills-2019-5
  • grills-2019-6
  • grills-2019-3
  • grills-2019-4
  • grills-2019-9
  • grills-2019-10
  • grills-2019-13
  • grills-2019-12
  • grills-2019-7
  • grills-2019-8
  • weber-spirit-2-1
  • weber-spirit-2-2
  • char-broil-commercial-double-header-1
  • char-broil-commercial-double-header-2
  • char-broil-commercial-double-header-3
  • grills-2019-2
  • grills-2019-1
  • grills-2019-26
  • grills-2019-17
  • img-20190426-114623-1

The best grills of 2019

 Grilling season is here, and you'll find plenty of options staring back at you at your local home improvement store. Picking the best one can be overwhelming, though.

Here are eight of the best-selling grills you can buy right now and how they performed in our testing.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
1
of 21

Weber Spirit II E-210

Best for burgers: The $349 Spirit II E-210 grill is a great choice. Weber's 10-year warranty applies to all of its grill parts, so you'll be set for years to come. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
2
of 21

Weber Spirit II E-210

The Spirit II E-210 is also one of Weber's iGrill compatible models, an additional accessory line that includes Bluetooth temperature probes you can monitor via a companion app.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
3
of 21

Royal Gourmet 3-burner (GG3201)

Best value: This Royal Gourmet was the most budget-friendly model in our testing group. For just $200, you'll get a grill with 413 square inches of primary cooking space, 36,000 BTUs and a side burner.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
4
of 21

Royal Gourmet 3-burner (GG3201)

You'll also get a good-looking temperature gauge on the hood, cabinet doors to hide a propane tank, and the option for a powder-coated or stainless steel finish. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
5
of 21

Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-burner (DGB390SNP-D)

Best for low and slow cooking: The $329 Smart Space Living 3-burner was the winner of our low and slow rib taste tests every time. It's also the smallest three-burner gas grill we tested, and at just 77 pounds, the lightest.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
6
of 21

Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-burner (DGB390SNP-D)

With a warming rack and collapsible side shelves, this Dyna-Glo is great for someone who wants the easy indirect heat option of a three-burner grill without any extra bulk. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
7
of 21

Dyna-Glo 4-burner (DGE486GSP-D)

Best overall: At $449, this Dyna-Glo 4-burner isn't the most affordable grill we tested or the most expensive, but it delivered above-average results across our testing categories. This grill also had one of my favorite thoughtful extras: a sliding liquid propane tank drawer inside the cabinet for easy access.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
8
of 21

Dyna-Glo 4-burner (DGE486GSP-D)

In addition to 40,000 BTUs across the main burners, there's also a 12,000-BTU side burner for heating up sauces or side dishes and a warming rack for a little extra real estate. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
9
of 21

Char-Broil Signature Series 4-burner

This well-built and practical Char-Broil model was middle-of-the-road in our testing. It comes with plenty of cooking space, a side burner and cabinet doors. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
10
of 21

Char-Broil Signature Series 4-burner

Stainless steel grates and an easy-ignition system make this grill pretty and practical. However, if you're a fan of Char-Broil's grills, this model is a safe bet. Still, there are better grills from other brands for $500. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
11
of 21

Weber Spirit II E-310

Weber's larger Spirit II model offers more burners and cooking space than its smaller counterpart. The grill comes with a propane tank scale and six tool hooks for easy organization. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
12
of 21

Weber Spirit II E-310

The E-310 includes three burners and is also iGrill compatible. However, that accessory costs $100, and this basic three-burner is already priced rather high at $449. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
13
of 21

Char-Broil Commercial Double Header

The $700 Char-Broil Commercial Double Header is a good choice if you're looking for large capacity and can spend the extra cash.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
14
of 21

Char-Broil Commercial Double Header

Four burners in two separate fireboxes mean you'll be ready for any crowd. You can divide the 650 square inches of main cooking space into two different temperature zones, each with their own hood temperature gauge. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
15
of 21

Char-Broil Commercial Double Header

If all that main space isn't enough, there's also a 13,000-BTU side burner for sides and sauces. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
16
of 21

KitchenAid 2-burner (720-0891C)

KitchenAid's style and color options are impressive. Colors like green, blue and red make this grill a statement piece of your patio. However, the performance of this $279 two-burner grill was underwhelming in all three tests. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
17
of 21

KitchenAid 2-burner (720-0891C)

You will get two burners and a warming rack, as well as tool hooks and a rear-opening propane cabinet. Still, if you're looking for a two-burner grill, the Weber Spirit II E-210 is a better choice. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
18
of 21

How we test chicken

Chicken goes on a preheated grill over medium, indirect heat with a temperature probe in each breast. We cook the chicken until both sides read a food-safe 165 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Our software tracks the temperature probe data to tell us which grill cooked chicken the most efficiently and evenly. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
19
of 21

How we test ribs

St. Louis-style spare ribs are our anecdotal rib test. We place a rack of seasoned ribs on a preheated grill over a sheet of aluminum foil. Those ribs cook over low, indirect heat for three hours. 

The blind taste testing (done by five of our editors), results in ranked scores where the lowest score is the winner.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET
20
of 21

How we test burgers

We measure out 5.3 ounces of 80/20 ground beef and form it into patties. Then, we put the patties in a grill basket and insert a temperature probe into the center of each one. 

The burgers cook on high heat for six minutes before we flip them over and monitor the temperature probes until the last burger reaches 145 degrees.

This test shows us if there are any hot spots across the grill's surface and how well a grill can char without overcooking the center. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Brian Bennett/CNET
21
of 21
Now Reading

The best gas grills you can buy today

Up Next

Here's everything that works with Google Home and Home Mini

Latest Stories

The Swedish government crash-tested some RVs and filmed it and it's terrifying

The Swedish government crash-tested some RVs and filmed it and it's terrifying

by
Google Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives

Google Assistant is 10x faster and knows where your mom lives

by
NHTSA won't mandate a brake-throttle override, report says

NHTSA won't mandate a brake-throttle override, report says

by
Facebook may face 20 years of privacy oversight by FTC

Facebook may face 20 years of privacy oversight by FTC

by
Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil, gets first dark trailer

Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil, gets first dark trailer

by