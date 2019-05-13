The best gas grills you can buy today

Best value: This Royal Gourmet was the most budget-friendly model in our testing group. For just $200, you'll get a grill with 413 square inches of primary cooking space, 36,000 BTUs and a side burner.
Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-burner (DGB390SNP-D)
Best for low and slow cooking: The $329 Smart Space Living 3-burner was the winner of our low and slow rib taste tests every time. It's also the smallest three-burner gas grill we tested, and at just 77 pounds, the lightest.
Best overall: At $449, this Dyna-Glo 4-burner isn't the most affordable grill we tested or the most expensive, but it delivered above-average results across our testing categories. This grill also had one of my favorite thoughtful extras: a sliding liquid propane tank drawer inside the cabinet for easy access.
Stainless steel grates and an easy-ignition system make this grill pretty and practical. However, if you're a fan of Char-Broil's grills, this model is a safe bet. Still, there are better grills from other brands for $500.
Four burners in two separate fireboxes mean you'll be ready for any crowd. You can divide the 650 square inches of main cooking space into two different temperature zones, each with their own hood temperature gauge.
KitchenAid's style and color options are impressive. Colors like green, blue and red make this grill a statement piece of your patio. However, the performance of this $279 two-burner grill was underwhelming in all three tests.