Our picks for the best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season.
"Miracle On 34th Street"-- HBO Now.
What happens when the real Santa Claus becomes a Macy's store Santa? This sweet and comical classic features Christmas in New York post-WWII. When no one believes Kris Kringle is the real deal, a holiday trial is held to prove his authenticity.
"Home Alone"-- HBO Now.
When you're 8-years old not much can spoil Christmas -- except maybe being left accidentally at home while your family goes on vacation. But don't worry, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) can handle himself even against two nincompoop burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.
"Planes, Trains and Automobiles" -- rent for $3-4 on iTunes, Google Play or Amazon Video
Neal Page (Steve Martin) just wants to get home for Thanksgiving. But everything goes wrong -- especially when he meets Del Griffith (John Candy). Their epic and hilarious journey takes them from New York to Chicago and everything in-between -- including two pillows.
"A Christmas Story" -- rent for $3-4 on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video.
When it was released, "A Christmas Story" didn't do too well at the box office. But over time, it has become a true holiday favorite. The film centers around Ralphie and his desire to get a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. So turn off your leg lamp and queue up this holiday film -- we triple dog dare you.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" -- DirectTV.
This is the holiday movie that keeps on giving all year long. It follows the Griswold family as they try to survive Christmas. The film stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Brian Doyle Murray, Doris Roberts, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Juliette Lewis. And it's as funny as the day it was released.
"The Muppet Christmas Carol" -- HBO Now.
Michael Caine and the Muppets make this one of the best adaptations of the book "A Christmas Carol". Kermit the Frog is Bob Cratchit with Caine as Scrooge and Gonzo as Charles Dickens -- obviously it's funny.
"It's A Wonderful Life" -- buy it for $7 on Google Play or watch on NBC on December 24 at 8 p.m.
This is always one of the most iconic holiday films. It centers around George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) who has decided to end it all. But his guardian angel Clarence tries to convince Bailey why his life's worth living.
"Elf" -- Rent for $3-4 on iTunes and Google Play.
When he was a toddler, Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally taken to the North Pole and raised there alongside elves. As an adult, Buddy travels to New York to find his real father. This film provides as many laughs as it does touching moments.
"White Christmas" -- Netflix.
This 1954 musical features Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney -- you know, George Clooney's aunt. The most notable part is Crosby singing the title song "White Christmas".
"Love Actually" -- Netflix.
This romantic comedy is now 13 years old. But it still delights in large part to its great cast: Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Martin Freeman, Keira Knightley, Hugh Grant among others.
"A Charlie Brown Christmas" -- buy for $10-13 on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video or watch on ABC on December 22.
This Emmy and Peabody award-winning short features Charles Schultz's beloved characters as they try to put on a holiday play. Over the years, the wonderful score by Vince Guaraldi has become a holiday staple.
Who doesn't love an inebriated mall Santa!? And who doesn't love Billy Bob Thornton as the aforementioned inebriated mall Santa!? This movie is equal parts hilarious and redeeming. Definitely check it out before you see the sequel: "Bad Santa 2."
"How The Grinch Stole Christmas" -- buy for $5 on Amazon Video.
This classic animated short, based off the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, features a big nasty green Grinch who wants nothing more than to ruin Christmas for Whoville. This short features Boris Karloff's narration and the famous title song "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" sung by Thurl Ravenscroft aka Tony The Tiger.
"A Very Murray Christmas" -- Netflix.
Sophia Coppola made an irreverent Christmas variety show centered around beloved actor Bill Murray. And that's why it's amazing. Guest stars include: George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Chris Rock, Rashida Jones, Jenny Lewis, Jason Schwartzman, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and many others.
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" -- HBO Now.
Jim Carrey is the Grinch in this movie adaption of the Dr. Seuss book.
"Santa Claus Conquers The Martians" -- Amazon Prime.
If you are a Martian and there's no one to give your children gifts, what do you do? You kidnap Santa Claus. This 1964 sci-fi comedy might not be the first movie that comes to mind as a holiday classic, but it is one of the most unique holiday movies ever made.
I don't want to talk about it. I don't want to argue about it. It's here, okay! Just leave me alone internet.
Die Hard is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US or Disney Plus in Australia.