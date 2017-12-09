The Audiophiliac picks the best headphones of 2017

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Klipsch Heritage HP-3

Beats EP

JH Audio Lola

Final Audio Design E3000

Audeze LCDi4

Focal Clear

Meze 99 Neo

Hifiman Susvara

Koss KPH30i

MrSpeakers Aeon Flow

1More Quad Driver

Audeze iSine 10

Audeze LCD MX4

Periodic Audio Mg

ZMF Eikon

AKG K872

Noble Sage

Audeze LCD2 Classic

  • hp-3-product-6
    1
    of 18
  • beats-ep-08
    2
    of 18
  • lola-2
    3
    of 18
  • 304-ext-01-en-0
    4
    of 18
  • lcdi4-main-img3-1
    5
    of 18
  • dsc2395a
    6
    of 18
  • 99neo-features-main1-1
    7
    of 18
  • dsc2087aa
    8
    of 18
  • dlof3dmw4ae-553
    9
    of 18
  • aeon-closed-002-1
    10
    of 18
  • 1more-triple-driver-in-ear-headphones-10
    11
    of 18
  • audeze-isine-10-38
    12
    of 18
  • lcdmx4-web
    13
    of 18
  • mg-photo-sm
    14
    of 18
  • irr3un4nxdhzrj8rpkytisyjma1g-yl2hkbsad71zg07ssrzpjlfojigzkrbttjhtg4luj0oxakdxzy-w1090-h675
    15
    of 18
  • 71bdrqkeh3l-sl1500
    16
    of 18
  • sage-advertising-stand
    17
    of 18
  • lcd2c-pagetopper-2
    18
    of 18

2017 has been an outstanding year for great-sounding headphones. This roundup collects the best of the best in-, on-, and over-the-ear headphones I've had ears-on experience with this year. From budget to insanely expensive models, they're all here!

First up: a bold, dramatic design, the Heritage HP-3 ($1,199) is a reference-quality headphone, which is a first for Klipsch! It's the sort of headphone you fall in love with from the second you hear it. 

Caption by / Photo by Klipsch

The EP's bass was pleasantly plump, with acceptable definition -- it's a Beats headphone after all. The EP was a very listenable headphone, and acoustic instruments fared best. The price is right, too; just $130, £90 and AU$140.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The JH Audio Lola (priced from $1,599, £1,520) is available as a universal-fit model, or you can order it custom-molded to your ears. Both are "hybrid" designs with dynamic and balanced armature drivers, and the sound is ravishing and transparent as hell. The cable houses a bass level control! Review to come.

Caption by / Photo by JH Audio

It would be all too easy to overlook the Final Audio Design E3000 in-ear headphones ($55, £49 or AU$99), but that would be a mistake. The brand makes a lot of great headphones. It may not have the name recognition of Sennheiser or Beats, but if it keeps making headphones this good, it'll cross over to the big leagues soon. The E3000 is the best budget in-ear headphone I've heard in ages.

Caption by / Photo by Final Audio

The Audeze LCDi4 ($2,495, £2,399) is one of the most transparent and open sounding in-ear headphones on the planet. The clarity is downright addictive, and the bass is super deep, with nimble definition. The headphone comes with both Apple Lightning and standard cables. One catch: it's an open design, so it doesn't hush external noise from planes, trains, buses and so on. 

Caption by / Photo by Audeze

Focal is best known as France's leading high-end speaker brand, but starting last year it introduced two spectacular headphones, the Elear and the Utopia. The new Clear's sound has an unforced quality that just seems to let music through without imposing any change on it. I associate that sort of sound with vanishingly low distortion, and maybe that's why the Clear ($1,499, £1,399) makes music sound so realistic. 

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

The 99 Neo's ($249, £229) sound is clear and richly balanced, and these closed-back over-the ear headphones do a good job hushing external noise.

Caption by / Photo by Meze

The first headphone to give the Abyss AB 1266 headphone a run for the money, Susvara's sound is hyper-transparent and pure. It's also more comfortable than the AB-1266 and Hifiman's very own HE1000v2 headphone. Oh, and it sounds better than any Audeze headphone I've heard to date. Yes, Susvara is really expensive -- $6,000 (£4,950, AU$7,499) a pair!

Caption by / Photo by Steve Guttenberg/CNET

Koss makes a bunch of headphones over a wide price range, but the company has a special affinity for making outstanding budget 'phones. The KPH30i ($30) actually feels more solidly constructed and upscale than the more-expensive Koss Porta Pro. The KPH30i is less transparent and clear than the Porta Pro, with a more prominent mid-bass and fatter midrange. Still, it's a sweet and non-fatiguing sound; very easy on the ears. 

Caption by / Photo by Koss

MrSpeakers headphones have long been Audiophiliac favorites, but they've really come up with something special with the Aeon Flow ($800). It's the company's most-comfortable, best-looking, and in some ways best-sounding headphone yet!

Caption by / Photo by MrSpeakers

1More quickly established itself as the budget audiophile headphone maker of choice. The Triple Driver receives consistent praise for its clarity and sweet tone for $100, £99 or AU$139.

Caption by / Photo by 1More

The iSine 10 shares a lot of tech with the flagship Audeze in-ear, the LCDi4. Both are open-back in-ear, planar magnetic designs. The $399/£366 iSine 10 sounds remarkably clear and spacious; no other in-ear headphone at the price can touch it. Just be aware the iSine doesn't hush external noise one bit. Also available with an Apple Lightning cable.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It's the lightest full-size Audeze headphone ever: the LCD MX4, ($2,999), and sound-wise it's my favorite over-the-ear Audeze; review to come.

Caption by / Photo by Audeze

The Periodic Audio Mg in-ear headphone ($99) features a proprietary magnesium driver. It's a lush sounding headphone.

Caption by / Photo by Periodic Audio

If I had to describe this headphone's sound with one word, I'd start with "right." Voices are so natural, so full of life, so engaging. I had a hard time taking notes for the review -- I just wanted to keep listening. Each Eikon is built to order; price runs $1,299, £1,038 or AU$1,694 in cherry wood and $1,399, £1,118 or AU$1,824 in African Padauk wood. 

Caption by / Photo by ZMF

The AKG K872 ($1,499, £1,099) is the closed-back version of the K812 that has been one of my reference headphones for a number of years. This is a monitor-grade pro headphone a consumer can love. 

Caption by / Photo by AKG

Noble in-ears have a more precise sound than most others, so you feel more connected to the music. The Sage's sculpted metal ear pieces also look really cool. Sage retails for $599/£457.

Caption by / Photo by Noble

An update of Audeze's original LCD2, but the Classic is much lighter and more comfortable, and it's the lowest price over-the-ear Audeze headphone ever. The LCD2 Classic has an introductory price of $599.

Caption by / Photo by Audeze
1 of 18
|

The Audiophiliac picks the best headphones of 2017

Published:
Up Next
The Audiophiliac's best-sounding bo...
20

Latest Stories

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

1More’s Triple Driver Over-Ear headphone is a knockout

by
You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

You could win* a free Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or a Galaxy S9!

by
The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

The Rock is the most popular actor on social media

by
Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

Remember when iPods and Beats were the coolest things around?

by
Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft is a 'lost' girl turned action hero

by
Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

Headless robots overrun world in creepy 'Planet Earth' parody

by