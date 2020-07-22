CNET también está disponible en español.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 looks slick like a Lamborghini

The newest gaming phone from Asus looks sleek, even a bit understated.

The new Asus ROG Phone 3 takes gaming hardware and cranks it up to the next level, with the aim of having the best performance of any Android phone. According to our testing it's the best performing Android phone this year.

Read our in-depth hands-on look at the Asus ROG Phone 3.

The ROG 3 weighs just over half a pound, which is a chonky boy. That said, that heft felt good during gameplay.

The 6.59-inch AMOLED has a refresh rate of 144Hz which makes graphics look "alive" and animations buttery smooth.

The screen has a touch rate of 270Hz as well, which means when your finger taps or swipes on it, the phone registers them as quickly as possible.

There is no actual headphone jack on the ROG 3's body but the included fan attachment does have one.

When I put the phone into X mode (aka performance mode), it's not only faster than every Android phone we've tested this year, I can use it for long periods of time for gaming without experiencing any dip in performance.

Though the phone has the best camera array on any Asus ROG phone to date, the phone's triple rear cameras are ultimately just decent. It's not going to be named the best camera of 2020 or even close.

The copper heat sink sits under a transparent sliver of the Gorilla Glass 3 back, which I thought looked clever. It's kind of like how Lamborghini's uses a glass cover over its engines.

The ROG 3 runs Android 10 with Asus ZenUI. You have the choice to keep the look clean or go full-on gamer with the a gamer-inspired dark mode.

The 6,000-mAh battery should have no problem making it through a few hours of intense gaming.

When you're in a game, you can slide open the Game Genie which gives you quick access a variety of settings and tools.

The logo on the ROG 3 can be customized to a variety of colors.

For more about this gaming phone, take a look at our in-depth hands-for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

