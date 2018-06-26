These pieces of video game artwork were honored at this year's E3

CNET también está disponible en español.
Into The Pixel is an annual art exhibition that honors and celebrates artistic work in video games. To see the full list, check out the winners at the Into the Pixel site.
The winners were all featured at this year's E3 in Los Angeles, CA on June 12th, 2018.
Title: Pollen Field
Artist: Victor Mosquera
Game: Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Developer: Ubisoft
Title: Palais Industriel
Artist: Oliver Bonhomme, inspired by Dr. Fritz Kahn
Game: Homo Machina
Developer: Darjeeling Productions
Title: Lone Echo
Artist: Anthony Sixto
Game: Lone Echo
Developer: Ready at Dawn
Title: Gedyneith Flaminica
Concept Artist: Anna Podedworna
Game: GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
Developer: CD Projeckt Red
Title: Cove
Artist: Romain Jouandeau
Game: Ghost of Tsushima
Developer: Sucker Punch Productions
Title: Premium Package Art
Artist: Atlus USA, Inc.
Game: Persona 5
Developer: Atlus USA, Inc.
Title: The Golden Forest
Artist: Luke Berliner
Game: God of War
Developer: Santa Monica Studio
Title: Peter Parker's Apartment Concept
Artist: Dennis Chan
Game: Marvel's Spider-Man
Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Title: Thrall City
Artist: Ruel Pascual, Bryant Cannon, Eric Romano, Claire Chen, Beverly Chen
Game: Afterparty
Developer: Foam Sword
Title: Lighthouse Memorialization
Artist: Tyler Bartley
Game: Destiny 2
Developer: Bungie
Title: Highway Loot
Artist: Joel Mandish
Game: Days Gone
Developer: SIE Bend Studio
Title: Okomotive from FAR: Lone Sails
Artist: Don Schmocker
Game: FAR: Lone Sails
Developer: Okamotive GmbH
Title: Concrete Genie, Ash & Friends
Artist: PixelOpus - Art Department
Art Direction: Jeff Sangalli
Game: Concrete Genie
Developer: PixelOpus
Title: Penferzy Peril
Artist: Rex Crowle
Game: Knights and Bikes
