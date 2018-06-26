These pieces of video game artwork were honored at this year's E3

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

  • the-art-of-video-games-7778
  • the-art-of-video-games-7759-006
  • the-art-of-video-games-7804-013
  • the-art-of-video-games-7798-012
  • the-art-of-video-games-7769-008
  • the-art-of-video-games-7746-003
  • the-art-of-video-games-7752-005
  • the-art-of-video-games-7766-007
  • the-art-of-video-games-7749-004
  • the-art-of-video-games-7774-009
  • the-art-of-video-games-7789-011
  • the-art-of-video-games-7783-010
  • the-art-of-video-games-7744-002
  • the-art-of-video-games-7742-001

Pollen Field by Victor Mosquera

Into The Pixel is an annual art exhibition that honors and celebrates artistic work in video games. To see the full list, check out the winners at the Into the Pixel site.

The winners were all featured at this year's E3 in Los Angeles, CA on June 12th, 2018.

Title: Pollen Field

Artist: Victor Mosquera

Game: Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Developer: Ubisoft

Read more about Starlink: Battle For Atlas at CNET

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
1
of 14

Palair Industriel by Oliver Bonhomme

Title: Palais Industriel

Artist: Oliver Bonhomme, inspired by Dr. Fritz Kahn

Game: Homo Machina

Developer: Darjeeling Productions

Homo Machina's Official Trailer

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
2
of 14

Lone Echo by Anthony Sixto

Title: Lone Echo

Artist: Anthony Sixto

Game: Lone Echo

Developer: Ready at Dawn

CNET's 41 best VR games

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
3
of 14

Gedyneith Flaminica by Anna Podedworna

Title: Gedyneith Flaminica

Concept Artist: Anna Podedworna

Game: GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Developer: CD Projeckt Red

Gamespot's latest news on GWENT: The Witcher Card Game


Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
4
of 14

Cove by Romain Jouandeau

Title: Cove

Artist: Romain Jouandeau

Game: Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

CNET coverage of E3 2018: First look at Ghost of Tsushima

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
5
of 14

Premium Package Art by Atlus USA, Inc.

Title: Premium Package Art

Artist: Atlus USA, Inc.

Game: Persona 5

Developer: Atlus USA, Inc.

The 20 best games on PS4

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
6
of 14

The Golden Forest by Luke Berliner

Title: The Golden Forest

Artist: Luke Berliner

Game: God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

God Of War review at CNET

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
7
of 14

Peter Parker's Apartment by Dennis Chan

Title: Peter Parker's Apartment Concept

Artist: Dennis Chan

Game: Marvel's Spider-Man

Developer: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4: Everything we know

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
8
of 14

Thrall City by R. Pascual, B. Cannon, E. Romano, C. Chen, B. Chen

Title: Thrall City

Artist: Ruel Pascual, Bryant Cannon, Eric Romano, Claire Chen, Beverly Chen

Game: Afterparty

Developer: Foam Sword

Afterparty Official Trailer

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
9
of 14

Lighthouse Memorialization by Tyler Bartley

Title: Lighthouse Memorialization

Artist: Tyler Bartley

Game: Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Why Destiny 2: Forsaken could save the franchise

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
10
of 14

Highway Loot by Joel Mandish

Title: Highway Loot

Artist: Joel Mandish

Game: Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

CNET at E3 2018: Post-apocalyptic game scorecard

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
11
of 14

Okomotive by Don Schmocker

Title: Okomotive from FAR: Lone Sails

Artist: Don Schmocker

Game: FAR: Lone Sails

Developer: Okamotive GmbH

Gamespot's review of FAR: Lone Sails


Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
12
of 14

Concrete Genie, Ash & Friends by PixelOpus - Art Department

Title: Concrete Genie, Ash & Friends

Artist: PixelOpus - Art Department

Art Direction: Jeff Sangalli

Game: Concrete Genie

Developer: PixelOpus

More about Concrete Genie on Gamespot


Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
13
of 14

Penferzy Perilby Rex Crowle

Title: Penferzy Peril

Artist: Rex Crowle

Game: Knights and Bikes

Developer: Foam Sword

Click here more of CNET's E3 2018 coverage

Published:Caption:Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
14
of 14
Now Reading

These pieces of video game artwork were honored at this year's E3

Up Next

A tour through the Fortnite booth at E3

Latest Stories

What goes into a brake job?

What goes into a brake job?

by
Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call
1:42

Get a lower cable bill without making that awkward call

by
Facebook grounds ambitious plans to build internet-beaming drones

Facebook grounds ambitious plans to build internet-beaming drones

by
Find out if your MacBook qualifies for Apple's keyboard repair program

Find out if your MacBook qualifies for Apple's keyboard repair program

by
Where’s the outrage? How the Trump travel ban went from fury to forgotten

Where’s the outrage? How the Trump travel ban went from fury to forgotten

by
Fantom snaps 5TB and 3 USB ports directly onto your Xbox One

Fantom snaps 5TB and 3 USB ports directly onto your Xbox One

by