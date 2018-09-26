The 5 most interesting Alexa updates (and 5 that don't matter)

DOESN'T MATTER: The Amazon Basics Microwave
The Alexa microwave was a popular trending topic in the days leading up to Amazon's event after it was leaked out by CNBC. But after close inspection, I think the fuss was much ado about nothing.
This is just a microwave, folks -- and with 700 watts to its name, not even a very powerful one (and not an especially good-looking one, either). Like the Amazon Basics branding suggests, the microwave is, well... basic -- and it doesn't offer built-in Alexa controls, either. You'll need to pair it with an existing Echo speaker over Bluetooth.
Even then, is it really that helpful to tell Alexa to start and stop your microwave? Not counting the physically disabled and mobility-impaired, for whom voice controls have been an obvious gamechanger, I have a hard time imagining anyone using those Alexa controls with any sort of regularity -- aside, of course, from the poor Amazon exec who had to ask Alexa to microwave a potato over and over again as giddy journos filmed him on their phones.
But hey. Just 60 bucks, and with automatic Dash replenishment for your popcorn. The future is here, people.