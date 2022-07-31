The 42 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is still one of the best consoles on the market.

Right now the Switch OLED is out and the Nintendo Switch Lite is available if you're so inclined. (We recommend the Switch OLED to be frank.)

With PS5 and Xbox Series X shortages still an issue, the Switch is the most easily accessible console out there.

The Nintendo Switch has one of the best, most varied and deepest libraries of any console out there. In short: There's a lot to choose from.

Here are our choices for the best games on Nintendo Switch.