It's a good time to buy a Nintendo Switch

There's never been a better time to get stuck into Nintendo Switch games.

First off, there's a choice between the original Nintendo Switch and the brand new Nintendo Switch Lite. That's good. Choice is always good.

Second of all, a huge number of us are homebound. There's never been a better time to disappear into a video game for a few weeks.



There are a huge amount of great video games on the Nintendo Switch, let's get started.