The 31 best games on the Xbox One right now

Endless online discourse about its difficulty aside, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is another masterpiece from Dark Souls creator From Software.
Sekiro shares a little of the DNA that made Dark Souls so compelling, but it's absolutely a brand new beast, even more distinct from the Souls series than Bloodborne. It requires learning a whole new skillset (mainly parrying) but it's worth the initial pain.
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
I mean obviously.
It's been a while since Rockstar has released a new video game, but Red Dead Redemption 2 has been worth the wait. This is a video game dripping in detail. Get through the slow start and engross yourself in one of the best video game world's ever built.
Outer Wilds
Outer Wilds
An early contender for game of the year, Outer Wilds is just... insane. A strange sci-fi mystery to be uncovered, Outer Wilds is set in a living breathing solar system that's simultaneously small, but also tremendous in its ambition and execution.
It's a game packed with jaw-dropping moments that feel organic in a way few games can compete with. I cannot emphasize this enough: play this video game.
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Remember when no one was all that excited by Destiny 2? That's all changed with the Forsaken expansion, which has restored much of the excitement among hardcore and casual Destiny fans. Even if you abandoned Destiny 2 soon after its launch, there's enough fixed in Forsaken to justify diving back in.
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Well this game came out of nowhere.
Apex Legends is the game no-one saw coming. In 2018 Fortnite literally ruled our cultural universe, but now its position atop the Battle Royale genre is being challenged by Apex Legends and with good reason. Designed by the core team responsible for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and, more recently, the excellent Titanfall series, Apex Legends just feels so good minute to minute. Look for this game to stick around.
Tremendous in scope, you're gonna want to give Assassin's Creed Odyssey a bit of breathing space. The opening credits roll after five hours for goodness sake! But once the game gets going, it really gets going. This is what game made by hundreds of people looks like. Gorgeous, massive, polished. A supremely well made open world video game.
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7
There's a Resident Evil cycle. It does something bold and innovative (see Resident Evil 1 or Resident Evil 4) and then it coasts on that achievement for a couple of sequels before getting its act together again.
Thankfully, Resident Evil 7 is what it looks like when the series gets its act together. It's the first relevant and essential Resident Evil game in over a decade. It's very good indeed.
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Hunter: World
Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry into the "big in Japan" Monster World series and it's a humdinger. Best of all, it's relatively accessible to new audiences.
It's a great starting point: previous games in the series have been on the Wii or on handheld consoles. This is the first time in a while Monster Hunter has appeared on a cutting-edge console and Monster Hunter: World takes full advantage of that computational grunt.
Celeste
Celeste
Celeste is an early contender for game of 2018. It's a brutal platformer in the style of Super Meat Boy, but innovates in a number of interesting ways. It messes with your expectation of what jumping in a video game looks like.
It's also incredibly tight in terms of its design, and features one of the most delicately balanced learning curves. Extremely good stuff.
Mortal Kombat is still kicking and, some might say, is better than ever. Ignore. Once upon a time Mortal Kombat was a gimmicky ultra-violent competitor to the sublime Street Fighter II. Now it's a spectacular fighting game in its own right, with its own set of strengths. This is the best Mortal Kombat game to date.
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo might never regain the popularity and cultural relevance it had in the mid 2000s, but that doesn't mean Halo 5: Guardians is a bad game. It's not. It's a very good game. Particularly if you're in possession of a 4KTV and an Xbox One X.
The story has lost its way, but that core 30-second gameplay loop is as compelling as it ever was. Get stuck in.
Titanfall 2
Titanfall 2
Just when you thought you'd seen everything the first-person shooter has to offer, along comes Titanfall 2 to reinvent the genre. From the creators of Call of Duty comes a shooter that pushes the boundaries of what you thought was possible. Shooting stuff will never be the same again.
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
You could make the argument that Metal Gear Solid V is one of the best open world games ever made. It's certainly one of the most malleable universes ever created, and one of the most responsive to player input. Marred by internal conflicts between Konami and the game's creator Hideo Kojima, the ending is extremely messy, but there's 40 hours of absolutely pitch perfect open world stealth goodness before you get there.
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Horizon 3
Forza grabbed the racing crown from Gran Turismo years ago, and it's been squatting there ever since. Forza Horizon 3 is our favourite -- it doesn't take itself too seriously, but is still enough of a simulation to satisfy rev heads.
The Witcher 3
The Witcher 3
Some people call The Witcher 3 the best game of this generation. I say how dare you besmirch the good name of Breath of the Wild and Bloodborne, but that doesn't mean The Witcher 3 isn't in the discussion.
It absolutely is.
Also, it's a video game with good writing. That makes The Witcher 3 a bonafide unicorn.
Control
Control
A wild, spectacular (and completely bizarre) video game, Control is one of the most ambitious and interesting big budget games of the year. Fans of the X-Files (and maybe even Twin Peaks) will enjoy this.
It's a universe waiting to be unlocked, only you don't require power-ups to proceed, you need to power-up your garbage brain. That sounds boring but it's really not. It's a fascinating design exercise and one of the most unique video games I've ever played.