The 31 best games on the Xbox One right now

The Xbox One X is a beast

It's been a rough ride for Microsoft this time around, but Xbox has stepped up its game recently. 

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console on the market right now, and my personal choice when it comes to multi-platform games.

And with many of us currently housebound due to the coronavirus, now is as good a time as any to get lost in a good video game. Here are some of our favourites.

Published:
1
of 32

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal rules. It's very much in the vein of the Doom reboot that launched in 2016, but that's a good thing. We say it's the most metal game ever made.

Cool additions include all-new methods of manoeuvring throughout the game's insanely violent universe. Very cool stuff. Probably the best Xbox One game of 2020 so far. 

Published:
2
of 32

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Endless online discourse about its difficulty aside, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is another masterpiece from Dark Souls creator From Software. 

Sekiro shares a little of the DNA that made Dark Souls so compelling, but it's absolutely a brand new beast, even more distinct from the Souls series than Bloodborne. It requires learning a whole new skillset (mainly parrying) but it's worth the initial pain. 

An early contender for game of the year.

See it on Amazon

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Published:
3
of 32

Red Dead Redemption 2

I mean obviously. 

It's been a while since Rockstar has released a new video game, but Red Dead Redemption 2 has been worth the wait. This is a video game dripping in detail. Get through the slow start and engross yourself in one of the best video game world's ever built.

See it on Amazon
Published:
4
of 32

Outer Wilds

An early contender for game of the year, Outer Wilds is just... insane. A strange sci-fi mystery to be uncovered, Outer Wilds is set in a living breathing solar system that's simultaneously small, but also tremendous in its ambition and execution. 

It's a game packed with jaw-dropping moments that feel organic in a way few games can compete with. I cannot emphasize this enough: play this video game.

See it on Amazon
Published:
5
of 32

Cuphead

Cuphead is one of the most visually striking video games ever created. It's known for being extremely hard, but like most games known for being extremely hard, it's also extremely rewarding. Play it!

(If you have patience!)

See it on Amazon
Published:
6
of 32

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Remember when no one was all that excited by Destiny 2? That's all changed with the Forsaken expansion, which has restored much of the excitement among hardcore and casual Destiny fans. Even if you abandoned Destiny 2 soon after its launch, there's enough fixed in Forsaken to justify diving back in.

See it on Amazonq
Published:
7
of 32

Apex Legends

Well this game came out of nowhere.

Apex Legends is the game no-one saw coming. In 2018 Fortnite literally ruled our cultural universe, but now its position atop the Battle Royale genre is being challenged by Apex Legends and with good reason. Designed by the core team responsible for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and, more recently, the excellent Titanfall series, Apex Legends just feels so good minute to minute. Look for this game to stick around.

Published:
8
of 32

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Tremendous in scope, you're gonna want to give Assassin's Creed Odyssey a bit of breathing space. The opening credits roll after five hours for goodness sake! But once the game gets going, it really gets going. This is what game made by hundreds of people looks like. Gorgeous, massive, polished. A supremely well made open world video game.

See it on Amazon
Published:
9
of 32

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest is a glorious re-imagining of the "Metroidvania" video game, in which power ups allow access to new areas and new challenges.

It's beautiful, affecting and just feels good to control. It's a modern classic.

See it on Amazon
Published:
10
of 32

Resident Evil 7

There's a Resident Evil cycle. It does something bold and innovative (see Resident Evil 1 or Resident Evil 4) and then it coasts on that achievement for a couple of sequels before getting its act together again.

Thankfully, Resident Evil 7 is what it looks like when the series gets its act together. It's the first relevant and essential Resident Evil game in over a decade. It's very good indeed.

See it on Amazon
Published:
11
of 32

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is the latest entry into the "big in Japan" Monster World series and it's a humdinger. Best of all, it's relatively accessible to new audiences.

It's a great starting point: previous games in the series have been on the Wii or on handheld consoles. This is the first time in a while Monster Hunter has appeared on a cutting-edge console and Monster Hunter: World takes full advantage of that computational grunt.

See it on Amazon
Published:
12
of 32

Celeste

Celeste is an early contender for game of 2018. It's a brutal platformer in the style of Super Meat Boy, but innovates in a number of interesting ways. It messes with your expectation of what jumping in a video game looks like.

It's also incredibly tight in terms of its design, and features one of the most delicately balanced learning curves. Extremely good stuff.

Published:
13
of 32

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat is still kicking and, some might say, is better than ever. Ignore. Once upon a time Mortal Kombat was a gimmicky ultra-violent competitor to the sublime Street Fighter II. Now it's a spectacular fighting game in its own right, with its own set of strengths. This is the best Mortal Kombat game to date.

See it on Amazon
Published:
14
of 32

Gears 5

There's a lot less hype around the Gears of War series these days, which is a shame, because Gears 5 is a true return to form. One of the best big-budget AAA games of 2019.

See it on Amazon
Published:
15
of 32

Inside

Inside is brutal, compelling and has an ending so bizarre I will literally never forget it as long as I live. 

Play this video game.

See it on Amazon
Published:
16
of 32

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo might never regain the popularity and cultural relevance it had in the mid 2000s, but that doesn't mean Halo 5: Guardians is a bad game. It's not. It's a very good game. Particularly if you're in possession of a 4KTV and an Xbox One X.

The story has lost its way, but that core 30-second gameplay loop is as compelling as it ever was. Get stuck in.

See it on Amazon
Published:
17
of 32

XCOM 2

It's probably the kind of game you'd rather play on PC, but if that's not an option might as well get stuck into this on your Xbox One. XCOM 2 is as good a turn-based tactics as you'll find.

See it on Amazon
Published:
18
of 32

Titanfall 2

Just when you thought you'd seen everything the first-person shooter has to offer, along comes Titanfall 2 to reinvent the genre. From the creators of Call of Duty comes a shooter that pushes the boundaries of what you thought was possible. Shooting stuff will never be the same again.

See it on Amazon
Published:
19
of 32

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

You could make the argument that Metal Gear Solid V is one of the best open world games ever made. It's certainly one of the most malleable universes ever created, and one of the most responsive to player input. Marred by internal conflicts between Konami and the game's creator Hideo Kojima, the ending is extremely messy, but there's 40 hours of absolutely pitch perfect open world stealth goodness before you get there. 

Unmissable.

See it on Amazon
Published:
20
of 32

Forza Horizon 3

Forza grabbed the racing crown from Gran Turismo years ago, and it's been squatting there ever since. Forza Horizon 3 is our favourite -- it doesn't take itself too seriously, but is still enough of a simulation to satisfy rev heads. 

It also looks like a million bucks and then some.

See it on Amazon
Published:
21
of 32

The Witcher 3

Some people call The Witcher 3 the best game of this generation. I say how dare you besmirch the good name of Breath of the Wild and Bloodborne, but that doesn't mean The Witcher 3 isn't in the discussion.

It absolutely is. 

Also, it's a video game with good writing. That makes The Witcher 3 a bonafide unicorn.

See it on Amazon
Published:
22
of 32

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider was a pretty sweet Xbox One exclusive back in the day. You can pick it up on PlayStation 4 now, but it still very much feels like an Xbox One video game. 

It's also extremely good, and the closest you're ever likely to get to an Uncharted-esque experience on the Xbox One.

See it on Amazon
Published:
23
of 32

Control

A wild, spectacular (and completely bizarre) video game, Control is one of the most ambitious and interesting big budget games of the year. Fans of the X-Files (and maybe even Twin Peaks) will enjoy this.

See it on Amazon
Published:
24
of 32

Doom

Doomis back. Sick of shooting bad guys from extremely far away? Very much over not being able to enjoy the visceral gore of demon internal organs spilling on nearby surfaces?

Doom is the video game for you.

See it on Amazon
Published:
25
of 32

Dark Souls 3

You can't get Bloodborne on the Xbox One, but Dark Souls 3 is the next best thing.

From Software haven't made a bad game yet and in the pantheon of the "Souls" genre, Dark Souls 3 ranks pretty high. That means it's up there with the best of an already exceptional bunch. 

Souls games aren't for everyone, but you owe it to yourself to give Dark Souls 3 a try.

See it on Amazon
Published:
26
of 32

The Witness

From the creator of Braid comes a video game unlike anything you've ever played before.

The Witness is like the Super Metroid of puzzle games. 

It's a universe waiting to be unlocked, only you don't require power-ups to proceed, you need to power-up your garbage brain. That sounds boring but it's really not. It's a fascinating design exercise and one of the most unique video games I've ever played.

See it on Amazon
Published:
27
of 32

Overwatch

Overwatch may be in the process of being bludgeoned to death by Fortnite and PUBG in terms of mainstream appeal, but it's still got a gargantuan audience returning night after night.

Mainly because Blizzard has literally no idea how to make a game that isn't compelling on every possible level.

If you were into Team Fortress back in the day, this is your new jam. If you like online shooters in any form, this is also your new jam.

Get on it.

See it on Amazon
Published:
28
of 32

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Punching Nazis: The Video Game.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is probably the most culturally relevant AAA video game of the last couple of years. It's well written, well sequenced and you should play the hell out of it.

See it on Amazon
Published:
29
of 32

What Remains of Edith Finch

A unique, story-focused game that'll pique the interest of folks that liked Gone Home or Dear Esther.

Like those games What Remains of Edith Finch is narratively driven, short but affecting. Best of all, you can play through the game in one sitting.

See it on Amazon
Published:
30
of 32

Rocket League

Playing soccer with cars is about as good as high concepts get. Hard to go wrong with that.

Rocket League is a great idea, perfectly executed.

See it on Amazon
Published:
31
of 32

Resident Evil 2

Probably the best video game remake ever. Evokes the spirit of the original Resident Evil 2 but doesn't feel creaky or dated. Works as an nostalgia piece but is also perfectly playable for newcomers. It feels like a brilliant reworking of a type of game no-one really makes any more.

See it on Amazon
Published:
32
of 32
